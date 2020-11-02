Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Wiwynn Corporation    6669   TW0006669005

WIWYNN CORPORATION

(6669)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiwynn : EP100 Participated in the Second Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest with Radisys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 12:02pm EST

Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider, today announced the company successfully completed the test in the second global O-RAN ALLIANCE plugfest. With the collaboration of Radisys, the global leader of open 5G solution, Wiwynn® EP100 server platform works as an O-DU (O-RAN Distributed Unit) and an O-CU (O-RAN Central Unit) in the radio access network (RAN) to meet mobile operators’ demand for 5G open RAN architecture.

In the 5G era, mobile operators and vendors have come together in the O-RAN ALLIANCE to enable the open RAN transformation. These new disaggregated and virtualized networks are building with open source software and white box hardware to bring in scalability, flexibility, reliability, and agility to the 5G network. Verification, testing and integration are critical for the open RAN ecosystem to develop commercially available solutions. The European branch of the second global O-RAN Plugfest, hosted by Tier-1 telecoms, the O-RAN ALLIANCE, and the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), speeds up the development of interoperability within the ecosystem.

“We are excited to work with Radisys to turn Wiwynn's EP100 into the O-DU, O-CU serving in the open RAN architecture,” said Steven Lu, Wiwynn’s Senior Vice President of Product Development. “In the second global O-RAN plugfest, Wiwynn’s EP100 was tested in the Deutsche Telekom hosted Berlin lab. We are committed to further engaging with the community and demonstrating the capability of EP100 in the O-RAN architecture to address the burgeoning market.”

The Radisys O-DU/O-CU software is robust, highly scalable, feature rich and supports both the 5G NR SA and NSA modes of operation. Radisys also provides 5G Core Network functions as defined by 3GPP. It is compliant with 3GPP Release 15 and O-RAN standards with strong roadmap to evolve towards Release 16.

The Wiwynn® EP100, an OCP Inspired OpenEDGE platform, is an energy optimized 3U 430mm-depth edge system. It is configured with five 1U half-width single-socket server sleds. Each sled supports one PCIe Gen3 x16 FHHL accelerator card. With the integration of Radisys’ cutting-edge software, EP100 serves as DU and CU in a disaggregated open 5G network architecture. This enables scaling network capacity in an agile manner, in response to the growth of customer traffic usage.

Explore more for Wiwynn’s vRAN solutions.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website or contact sales@wiwynn.com

Follow Wiwynn on Facebook and Linkedin for the latest news and market trends.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WIWYNN CORPORATION
12:02pWIWYNN : EP100 Participated in the Second Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest with Ra..
BU
05/12WIWYNN : Unveils Standalone Rack-Level Liquid Cooling Solution for OCP ORV3 at 2..
BU
2019WIWYNN : Showcases Edge Solution for 5G/NFVI at OCP Regional Summit 2019
BU
2019WIWYNN : Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ E..
BU
2019WIWYNN : Expands Edge Server Portfolio Based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE Project
BU
2019WIWYNN : Boosts 19” and 21” Servers with New 2nd-Generation Intel® X..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 185 B 6 482 M 6 482 M
Net income 2020 7 826 M 274 M 274 M
Net cash 2020 5 603 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 124 B 4 322 M 4 327 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart WIWYNN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wiwynn Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIWYNN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 955,46 TWD
Last Close Price 707,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Ning Hung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman
Robin Wang Vice President-Operations
Chang Wei Chen Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sun Lai Chang Director, Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIWYNN CORPORATION11.34%4 445
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.14%6 628
SWITCH, INC.-5.13%1 532
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.-5.41%1 191
ASROCK INC.111.26%694
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-6.91%600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group