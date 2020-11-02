Wiwynn : EP100 Participated in the Second Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest with Radisys

Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider, today announced the company successfully completed the test in the second global O-RAN ALLIANCE plugfest. With the collaboration of Radisys, the global leader of open 5G solution, Wiwynn® EP100 server platform works as an O-DU (O-RAN Distributed Unit) and an O-CU (O-RAN Central Unit) in the radio access network (RAN) to meet mobile operators’ demand for 5G open RAN architecture.

In the 5G era, mobile operators and vendors have come together in the O-RAN ALLIANCE to enable the open RAN transformation. These new disaggregated and virtualized networks are building with open source software and white box hardware to bring in scalability, flexibility, reliability, and agility to the 5G network. Verification, testing and integration are critical for the open RAN ecosystem to develop commercially available solutions. The European branch of the second global O-RAN Plugfest, hosted by Tier-1 telecoms, the O-RAN ALLIANCE, and the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), speeds up the development of interoperability within the ecosystem.

“We are excited to work with Radisys to turn Wiwynn's EP100 into the O-DU, O-CU serving in the open RAN architecture,” said Steven Lu, Wiwynn’s Senior Vice President of Product Development. “In the second global O-RAN plugfest, Wiwynn’s EP100 was tested in the Deutsche Telekom hosted Berlin lab. We are committed to further engaging with the community and demonstrating the capability of EP100 in the O-RAN architecture to address the burgeoning market.”

The Radisys O-DU/O-CU software is robust, highly scalable, feature rich and supports both the 5G NR SA and NSA modes of operation. Radisys also provides 5G Core Network functions as defined by 3GPP. It is compliant with 3GPP Release 15 and O-RAN standards with strong roadmap to evolve towards Release 16.

The Wiwynn® EP100, an OCP Inspired OpenEDGE platform, is an energy optimized 3U 430mm-depth edge system. It is configured with five 1U half-width single-socket server sleds. Each sled supports one PCIe Gen3 x16 FHHL accelerator card. With the integration of Radisys’ cutting-edge software, EP100 serves as DU and CU in a disaggregated open 5G network architecture. This enables scaling network capacity in an agile manner, in response to the growth of customer traffic usage.

