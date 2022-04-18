Wiwynn : On behalf of major subsidiary Wiwynn International Corporation announcement, the Board of Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends
04/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
13:39:18
Subject
On behalf of major subsidiary Wiwynn
International Corporation announcement, the Board of
Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/18
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Board of Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Wiwynn Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.