  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wiwynn Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6669   TW0006669005

WIWYNN CORPORATION

(6669)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
962.00 TWD   -3.41%
01:44aWIWYNN : On behalf of major subsidiary Wiwynn International Corporation announcement, the Board of Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends
PU
01:44aWIWYNN : BOD declared the profit distribution of 2021
PU
03/23WIWYNN : Announcement of constructing a factory on own land on behalf of Wiwynn Technology Service Malaysia SDN. BHD.
PU
Wiwynn : On behalf of major subsidiary Wiwynn International Corporation announcement, the Board of Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends

04/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 13:39:18
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiary Wiwynn
International Corporation announcement, the Board of
Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/18
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Board of Directors resolved not to distribute 2021 dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Wiwynn Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 236 B 8 086 M 8 086 M
Net income 2022 11 118 M 381 M 381 M
Net cash 2022 18 149 M 623 M 623 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 168 B 5 771 M 5 771 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart WIWYNN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wiwynn Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIWYNN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 962,00 TWD
Average target price 1 213,88 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Ning Hung Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Sun Lai Chang President, General Manager & Director
Chang Wei Chen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman
Ching Shih Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIWYNN CORPORATION-13.72%5 771
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-24.09%6 206
SWITCH, INC.7.58%4 592
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.-16.91%1 894
ASROCK INCORPORATION-39.61%717
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-29.35%392