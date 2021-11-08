EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On November 8, 2021, Wix.com Ltd. (the "Company") held an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at the Company's offices located at 40 Namal Tel Aviv St., Tel Aviv 6350671, Israel. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the following resolutions:



(1) to re-elect Yuval Cohen, Ron Gutler and Roy Saar as Class II directors, to serve until the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders in 2024, and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; and



(2) to ratify the appointment and compensation of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021 and until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company's Board of Directors (with power of delegation to its audit committee) to set the fees to be paid to such auditors.

Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021 were entitled to vote at the Meeting. All resolutions were approved by the majority requirements under Israel's Companies Law, 5759-1999 and the Company's Articles of Association.



