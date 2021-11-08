Log in
    WIX   IL0011301780

WIX.COM LTD.

(WIX)
EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

11/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
EXPLANATORY NOTE
On November 8, 2021, Wix.com Ltd. (the "Company") held an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at the Company's offices located at 40 Namal Tel Aviv St., Tel Aviv 6350671, Israel. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

(1)
to re-elect Yuval Cohen, Ron Gutler and Roy Saar as Class II directors, to serve until the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders in 2024, and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; and

(2)
to ratify the appointment and compensation of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021 and until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company's Board of Directors (with power of delegation to its audit committee) to set the fees to be paid to such auditors.
Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021 were entitled to vote at the Meeting. All resolutions were approved by the majority requirements under Israel's Companies Law, 5759-1999 and the Company's Articles of Association.

Wix.com Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 267 M - -
Net income 2021 -240 M - -
Net cash 2021 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 066 M 11 066 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 869
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Avishai Abrahami Honorary Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nir Zohar President & Chief Operating Officer
Menashe Lior Shemesh Chief Financial Officer
Mark Tluszcz Chairman
Yaniv Even-Haim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIX.COM LTD.-22.27%11 066
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.13%571 900
NETFLIX, INC.19.42%286 023
PROSUS N.V.-17.49%266 713
AIRBNB, INC.37.34%126 252
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.47%92 331