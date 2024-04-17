Agencies and freelancers creating on Wix Studio can further increase their revenue streams by selling templates alongside their services within the Wix ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1, today announced that Partners creating on Wix Studio can sell Studio templates directly within the Wix Marketplace. The expansion of the Wix Marketplace enables Partners to not only offer their services but also market and sell templates they've created, further diversifying their offerings and increasing their earning potential.

The Wix Marketplace, a centralized hub that allows users to search for a professional who can help them at any stage of their business, now allows Partners to sell templates in addition to their services, creating a seamless experience for both sellers and buyers. Moreover, selling templates on the Wix Marketplace presents Partners with a unique opportunity to generate revenue and also attract leads. Templates serve as an effective marketing tool, showcasing the platform's capabilities and enticing potential clients and colleagues.

"Expanding the Wix Marketplace to include template sales not only empowers our Partners to unlock additional revenue streams and strengthen their presence within the Wix community but also fosters a thriving ecosystem of creativity and innovation. It's an exciting opportunity for Partners to collaborate with and benefit from other experts, as we've seen with beautifully crafted templates combining design and dev skills," said Michal Bignitz, VP of Partners at Wix. "This fosters a thriving ecosystem of creativity and innovation and puts us one step closer to the goal we envision for Studio to become the place where experts in web design, development, user experience, marketing, SEO, and more can monetize their creations and collaborate."

