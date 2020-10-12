Wix com : Partners with Vodafone to help bring SMBs online

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX) has today announced a partnership with Vodafone. Vodafone's business customers in the UK will be the first to benefit.

Wix will be available via the Vodafone Business Marketplace platform, enabling Vodafone customers to build a stunning online presence or online store, which are critical for businesses today. Vodafone customers can select a Wix subscription package that fits their needs, including launching a professional business website and adding online capabilities such as a store to sell products or online scheduling and appointment booking.

In addition, customers will benefit from exclusive online access to a technician who will guide them through the steps of setting up their website including choosing a domain name, a website theme and the initial website design via Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (Wix ADI), as well as training on website creation and maintenance.

"We are excited to bring Wix to the millions of small and medium sized businesses that count themselves as Vodafone customers today," said Guy Karolizki, GM of Wix Channels. "The need for a comprehensive online presence has never been greater for SMBs, and Wix is the best solution to address these needs across the many countries Vodafone customers reside."

The partnership is a key milestone for the newly launched Wix Channels initiative, which expands Wix's global growth by enabling international service providers to sell Wix website subscriptions and business solutions directly to their customers. Partnerships such as this point to a larger trend of how service providers can better serve their SMB customers by providing easy access to a market-leading solution such as Wix.

Wix launched its Channels initiative following the acquisition of Websplanet and in response to the significant demand from global service providers that want to provide their customers with a fully integrated online presence platform, including e-commerce, customer management, chat and payment capabilities. The Wix Channels team has attracted some of the most experienced and talented sales, account management and support experts to focus on fulfilling this need.

"The new Wix Channels initiative is a significant opportunity for large global service providers like Vodafone to diversify the products offered to their customers, enabling more capabilities to scale their growth with an online presence and e-commerce solution from a best in class platform," added Anthony Scaglione, EVP of Wix Channels Global Sales.

Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK said: "It's essential that small businesses have the best possible digital tools if they're going to survive this incredibly difficult period. Our Marketplace puts these tools together in one place – with unique customer benefits. This partnership with Wix is another way we're helping customers to launch and grow their business online."

Business customers in the UK can now sign up to Wix via the Vodafone Business Marketplace. Customers in the UK can sign up to Wix here: https://marketplace.vodafone.co.uk/apps/62425/wix-website-builder#!overview

The Wix offering is expected to be available in other Vodafone markets in the near future.

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 180 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading technology communications company keeping society connected and building a digital future for everyone.

Vodafone is focused on two scaled and differentiated regional platforms in Europe and Africa. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 22 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As at 30 June 2020 we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers.

We connect for a better future. We are optimistic about how technology and connectivity can enhance the future and improve people's lives. Through our business, we aim to build a digital society that enhances socio-economic progress, embraces everyone and does not come at the cost of our planet. That is why we have committed to improve one billion lives and halve our environmental impact by 2025.

For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com

