Wix com : to Present at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Lior Shemesh, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix, Wix Payments and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

