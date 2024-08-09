Classificação: Pública
2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings Results
Marcus Vinícius de Oliveira
CEO
Lucas Neves
CFO and IRO
Operational Highlights
2Q24 Evolutions
With three modules - sales, management and operations - Wiz's proprietary digital
plataform keeps evolving with the integration of new products, functionalities and improvements.
We doubled the number of Units that use the plataform.
Additionally, functionalities for consulting multi-agreement payroll loan margins were delivered.
Inter Seguros:
Sustentability Report
Net Debt Reduction
Innovation and customer focus
For yet another quarter, the unit
Renewal of ISO 27001
Wiz managed to reduce its net
Unit surpassed historical
certification, related to
debt by R$136.5 million
milestones, demonstrating
Information Security.
compared to 2Q23, reaching a
consistency in its delivery.
Thanks to Wiz's Integrity
level of R$512.3 million.
Portfolio of 2.6 million clients, an
Program, it won the Pro-Ethics
This is mainly due to the payment
expansion of 70% vs.2Q23,
Company Certificate, promoted
of the Accounts Payable
R$58.1 million in Gross
by CGU and the Ethos Institute.
installments for acquisitions.
Revenue, 50.6% above 2Q23.
9th consecutive year in the
The strength of the figure makes
Great Place to Work (GPTW) as
the Unit one of the world's great
one of the best companies to
cases of digital insurance
work for in the Brazilian Midwest.
sales.
Earnings Presentation - 1st Quarter 2024
3
Financial Highlights
2Q24
R$246.7 M
R$197.3 M
R$166.0 M
R$99.8 M
NET REVENUE¹
CURRENT NET REVENUE¹
ADJ. CONSOLIDATED
ADJ. CONSOLIDATED
+21.7% vs. 2Q23
(EX-CAIXA)
EBITDA
NET INCOME
+31.3% vs. 2Q23
+32.4% vs. 2Q23
+37.9% vs. 2Q23
R$139.2 M
R$36.2 M
R$0.9 B
INSURANCE REVENUE¹
CREDIT AND
ISSUED PREMIUM
CONSORTIUMS
+45.0% vs. 2Q23
REVENUE¹
+30.1% vs. 2Q23
+22.9% vs. 2Q23
¹ Consolidated Net Revenue Ex Commissions.
Earnings Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2024
4
Consolidated
Result
Consolidated Result
Main Financial Indicators, consolidated
Indicator (R$ MM)
2Q24
2Q23
∆%
1S24
1S23
∆%
Gross Revenue
473.2
413.7
14.4%
931.1
829.6
12.2%
Taxes
(46.6)
(43.4)
7.5%
(93.1)
(86.9)
7.2%
Commissions¹
(179.9)
(167.6)
7.3%
(359.6)
(327.3)
9.9%
Net Revenue
246.7
202.7
21.7%
478.4
415.5
15.1%
Costs & Expenses
(93.0)
(87.7)
6.1%
(185.6)
(194.2)
-4.4%
Other Rev./Exp.
4.5
4.6
-3.4%
14.5
6.5
122.5%
Equity Method¹
7.9
5.8
37.5%
16.6
10.2
62.5%
EBITDA
166.0
125.4
32.4%
323.9
238.1
36.0%
EBITDA Margin
67.3%
61.9%
5.4 p.p
67.7%
57.3%
10.4 p.p
Consolidated Net Inc.
69.5
43.2
60.9%
136.8
77.8
75.8%
Net Margin
28.2%
21.3%
6.9 p.p
28.6%
18.7%
9.9 p.p
Control. Stake Net Inc.
33.9
24.9
35.8%
71.4
38.9
83.5%
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, consolidated | R$ million; %
73.5%
69.5%
68.0%
61.9%
67.3%
55.9%
61.1%
52.9%
44.7%
159.3
182.7
157.8
166.0
140.3
125.4
110.3
112.6
80.7
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Source: the Company
Note: ¹ Considers the sum of the Commissions costs of all the Group's Units.
Net Revenue, consolidated | R$ million; ∆ YoY
+21.7%
268.8
231.7
246.7
212,7
229.2
197.3
202.7
190.8
180.7
159.8
150.3
177.9
208.1
181.0
197.3
145.3
136.5
142.6
52.0
54.3
38.1
52.9
52.5
51.3
60.7
50.7
49.4
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Rede Caixa Current Operations
Net Income and Net Margin, consolidated | R$ million; %
29.1%
35.7%
32.0%
31.6%
29.0%
28.2%
21.3%
16.3%
9.3%
68.2
73.3
84.8
67.2
69.5
57.3
43.2
34.6
16.8
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Earnings Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2024
6
Adjusted Result
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ MM)
EBITDA
Severance Costs and Other Adjustments
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Net Income
Lucro Líquido Ajustado (R$ MM)
Consolidated Net Income
EBITDA Adjustments
D&A Adjustments
Financial Result Adjustments
IR/CSLL Adjustments
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Margin
Source: the Company
2Q24
2Q23
∆%
1S24
1S23
∆%
166.0
125.4
32.4%
323.9
238.1
36.0%
-
-
-
-
9.7
-
166.0
125.4
32.4%
323.9
247.7
30.7%
67.3%
61.9%
5.4 p.p
67.7%
59.6%
8.1 p.p
2Q24
2Q23
∆%
1S24
1S23
∆%
69.5
43.2
60.9%
136.8
77.8
75.8%
-
-
-
-
9.7
-
23.4
23.0
2.0%
59.3
45.9
29.3%
19.2
16.5
16.7%
35.1
33.3
5.5%
(12.4)
(10.3)
20.5%
(28.7)
(23.2)
23.9%
99.8
72.4
37.9%
202.5
143.5
41.1%
40.5%
35.7%
4.8 p.p
42.3%
34.5%
7.8 p.p
7
Earnings Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2024
Parent Company's Accounting Result
Main Financial Indicators, parent company
Indicator (R$ MM)
2Q24
2Q23
∆%
1S24
1S23
∆%
Net Revenue
55.9
63.0
-11.3%
113.1
121.4
-6.8%
Costs & Expenses
(27.2)
(5.1)
23.6%
(12.9)
(11.9)
8.8%
Other Rev/Exp.
(8.2)
(2.4)
237.2%
(11.5)
(2.6)
336.8%
Equity Method
41.8
26.7
56.4%
75.9
52.1
45.7%
EBITDA
62.3
63.7
-2.2%
128.5
111.0
15.7%
EBITDA Margin
111.4%
101.2%
10.3 pp
113.6%
91.5%
22.2 pp
Net Income
33.9
24.9
35.8%
71.4
38.9
83.5%
Net Margin
60.6%
39.6%
21.0 pp
63.1%
32.0%
31.1 pp
Highlights
- Insurance Equity Method: +72.0% vs. 2Q23, as an effect of BRB Seguros, Bmg Corretora, Inter Seguros and Wiz Corporate subsidiaries' performance.
- Credit and Consortia Equity Method: +11.9% vs. 2Q23, as a result of the performance of the Promotiva Business Unit, with an equity of R$6.4 M, partially impacted by the reduction in the equity of Wiz Parceiros.
- Parent Company's Net Income: 35.8% increase vs. 2Q23, driven by the good commercial performance from the Business Units and the R$5.9 million reduction in the financial loss.
Source: the Company
EBITDA Evolution, parent company | R$ million
162.0%
126.3%
116.1%
111.4%
106.2%
101.2%
91.5%
81.0%
51.2
39.0%
770..02
0.0
630..02
66.4
62.3
580..01
42.7
470..04
63.7
150..09
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
EBITDA
Fiscal Contingency
Margin
Evolução do Lucro Líquido, controladora
| R$ milhões
90.2%
72.8%
84.3%
60.4%
65.5%
60.6%
39.6%
52.2
24.1%
23.9%
58.2
44.5
37.5
33.9
33.0
28.2
24.9
14.0
9.8
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Net Revenue
Fiscal Contingency
Margin
8
Earnings Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2024
Result per
Segment
Consolidated Net Revenue Ex Commission
Share of Segments in Consolidated Net Revenue Ex Commission
2018
45%
38%
8%
9%
2019
40%
32%
7%
9%
12%
2020
38%
28%
19%
5%
10%
2021
22%
36%
19%
8%
15%
2022
28%
50%
7%
16%
2023
24%
52%
14%
11%
2024
21%
55%
15%
10%
Nova Caixa Sales
Run-Off Caixa¹
Insurance
Credit and Consortiums
Services
Source: the Company
Note: ¹ For the years 2018 to 2020, the "Run-Off Caixa" is considered to be the Wiz Rede Unit's revenue stock determined in the period. As of 2021, the "Run-Off Cash" is composed only of
Earnings Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2024
10
the revenue earned from contracts sold up to February 14, 2021.² From 2018 to 2022, the accumulated result of the year is considered
