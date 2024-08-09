Classificação: Pública

2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Marcus Vinícius de Oliveira

CEO

Lucas Neves

CFO and IRO

Operational Highlights

2Q24 Evolutions

With three modules - sales, management and operations - Wiz's proprietary digital

plataform keeps evolving with the integration of new products, functionalities and improvements.

We doubled the number of Units that use the plataform.

Additionally, functionalities for consulting multi-agreement payroll loan margins were delivered.

Inter Seguros:

Sustentability Report

Net Debt Reduction

Innovation and customer focus

For yet another quarter, the unit

Renewal of ISO 27001

Wiz managed to reduce its net

Unit surpassed historical

certification, related to

debt by R$136.5 million

milestones, demonstrating

Information Security.

compared to 2Q23, reaching a

consistency in its delivery.

Thanks to Wiz's Integrity

level of R$512.3 million.

Portfolio of 2.6 million clients, an

Program, it won the Pro-Ethics

This is mainly due to the payment

expansion of 70% vs.2Q23,

Company Certificate, promoted

of the Accounts Payable

R$58.1 million in Gross

by CGU and the Ethos Institute.

installments for acquisitions.

Revenue, 50.6% above 2Q23.

9th consecutive year in the

The strength of the figure makes

Great Place to Work (GPTW) as

the Unit one of the world's great

one of the best companies to

cases of digital insurance

work for in the Brazilian Midwest.

sales.

Financial Highlights

2Q24

R$246.7 M

R$197.3 M

R$166.0 M

R$99.8 M

NET REVENUE¹

CURRENT NET REVENUE¹

ADJ. CONSOLIDATED

ADJ. CONSOLIDATED

+21.7% vs. 2Q23

(EX-CAIXA)

EBITDA

NET INCOME

+31.3% vs. 2Q23

+32.4% vs. 2Q23

+37.9% vs. 2Q23

R$139.2 M

R$36.2 M

R$0.9 B

INSURANCE REVENUE¹

CREDIT AND

ISSUED PREMIUM

CONSORTIUMS

+45.0% vs. 2Q23

REVENUE¹

+30.1% vs. 2Q23

+22.9% vs. 2Q23

¹ Consolidated Net Revenue Ex Commissions.

Consolidated

Result

Consolidated Result

Main Financial Indicators, consolidated

Indicator (R$ MM)

2Q24

2Q23

∆%

1S24

1S23

∆%

Gross Revenue

473.2

413.7

14.4%

931.1

829.6

12.2%

Taxes

(46.6)

(43.4)

7.5%

(93.1)

(86.9)

7.2%

Commissions¹

(179.9)

(167.6)

7.3%

(359.6)

(327.3)

9.9%

Net Revenue

246.7

202.7

21.7%

478.4

415.5

15.1%

Costs & Expenses

(93.0)

(87.7)

6.1%

(185.6)

(194.2)

-4.4%

Other Rev./Exp.

4.5

4.6

-3.4%

14.5

6.5

122.5%

Equity Method¹

7.9

5.8

37.5%

16.6

10.2

62.5%

EBITDA

166.0

125.4

32.4%

323.9

238.1

36.0%

EBITDA Margin

67.3%

61.9%

5.4 p.p

67.7%

57.3%

10.4 p.p

Consolidated Net Inc.

69.5

43.2

60.9%

136.8

77.8

75.8%

Net Margin

28.2%

21.3%

6.9 p.p

28.6%

18.7%

9.9 p.p

Control. Stake Net Inc.

33.9

24.9

35.8%

71.4

38.9

83.5%

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, consolidated | R$ million; %

73.5%

69.5%

68.0%

61.9%

67.3%

55.9%

61.1%

52.9%

44.7%

159.3

182.7

157.8

166.0

140.3

125.4

110.3

112.6

80.7

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Source: the Company

Note: ¹ Considers the sum of the Commissions costs of all the Group's Units.

Net Revenue, consolidated | R$ million; ∆ YoY

+21.7%

268.8

231.7

246.7

212,7

229.2

197.3

202.7

190.8

180.7

159.8

150.3

177.9

208.1

181.0

197.3

145.3

136.5

142.6

52.0

54.3

38.1

52.9

52.5

51.3

60.7

50.7

49.4

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Rede Caixa Current Operations

Net Income and Net Margin, consolidated | R$ million; %

29.1%

35.7%

32.0%

31.6%

29.0%

28.2%

21.3%

16.3%

9.3%

68.2

73.3

84.8

67.2

69.5

57.3

43.2

34.6

16.8

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Adjusted Result

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ MM)

EBITDA

Severance Costs and Other Adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Lucro Líquido Ajustado (R$ MM)

Consolidated Net Income

EBITDA Adjustments

D&A Adjustments

Financial Result Adjustments

IR/CSLL Adjustments

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Margin

Source: the Company

2Q24

2Q23

∆%

1S24

1S23

∆%

166.0

125.4

32.4%

323.9

238.1

36.0%

-

-

-

-

9.7

-

166.0

125.4

32.4%

323.9

247.7

30.7%

67.3%

61.9%

5.4 p.p

67.7%

59.6%

8.1 p.p

2Q24

2Q23

∆%

1S24

1S23

∆%

69.5

43.2

60.9%

136.8

77.8

75.8%

-

-

-

-

9.7

-

23.4

23.0

2.0%

59.3

45.9

29.3%

19.2

16.5

16.7%

35.1

33.3

5.5%

(12.4)

(10.3)

20.5%

(28.7)

(23.2)

23.9%

99.8

72.4

37.9%

202.5

143.5

41.1%

40.5%

35.7%

4.8 p.p

42.3%

34.5%

7.8 p.p

Parent Company's Accounting Result

Main Financial Indicators, parent company

Indicator (R$ MM)

2Q24

2Q23

∆%

1S24

1S23

∆%

Net Revenue

55.9

63.0

-11.3%

113.1

121.4

-6.8%

Costs & Expenses

(27.2)

(5.1)

23.6%

(12.9)

(11.9)

8.8%

Other Rev/Exp.

(8.2)

(2.4)

237.2%

(11.5)

(2.6)

336.8%

Equity Method

41.8

26.7

56.4%

75.9

52.1

45.7%

EBITDA

62.3

63.7

-2.2%

128.5

111.0

15.7%

EBITDA Margin

111.4%

101.2%

10.3 pp

113.6%

91.5%

22.2 pp

Net Income

33.9

24.9

35.8%

71.4

38.9

83.5%

Net Margin

60.6%

39.6%

21.0 pp

63.1%

32.0%

31.1 pp

Highlights

  • Insurance Equity Method: +72.0% vs. 2Q23, as an effect of BRB Seguros, Bmg Corretora, Inter Seguros and Wiz Corporate subsidiaries' performance.
  • Credit and Consortia Equity Method: +11.9% vs. 2Q23, as a result of the performance of the Promotiva Business Unit, with an equity of R$6.4 M, partially impacted by the reduction in the equity of Wiz Parceiros.
  • Parent Company's Net Income: 35.8% increase vs. 2Q23, driven by the good commercial performance from the Business Units and the R$5.9 million reduction in the financial loss.

Source: the Company

EBITDA Evolution, parent company | R$ million

162.0%

126.3%

116.1%

111.4%

106.2%

101.2%

91.5%

81.0%

51.2

39.0%

51.2



63.0

66.4

62.3

58.0

42.7

47.0

63.7

15.0

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

EBITDA

Fiscal Contingency

Margin

Evolução do Lucro Líquido, controladora

| R$ milhões

90.2%

72.8%

84.3%

60.4%

65.5%

60.6%

39.6%

52.2

24.1%

23.9%

58.2

44.5

37.5

33.9

33.0

28.2

24.9

14.0

9.8

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Net Revenue

Fiscal Contingency

Margin

Result per

Segment

Consolidated Net Revenue Ex Commission

Share of Segments in Consolidated Net Revenue Ex Commission

2018

45%

38%

8%

9%

2019

40%

32%

7%

9%

12%

2020

38%

28%

19%

5%

10%

2021

22%

36%

19%

8%

15%

2022

28%

50%

7%

16%

2023

24%

52%

14%

11%

2024

21%

55%

15%

10%

Nova Caixa Sales

Run-Off Caixa¹

Insurance

Credit and Consortiums

Services

Source: the Company

Note: ¹ For the years 2018 to 2020, the "Run-Off Caixa" is considered to be the Wiz Rede Unit's revenue stock determined in the period. As of 2021, the "Run-Off Cash" is composed only of

the revenue earned from contracts sold up to February 14, 2021.² From 2018 to 2022, the accumulated result of the year is considered

