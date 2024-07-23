WIZ CORP, Inc., formerly Wiz Information Technology Co., Ltd., is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the operation of resting places. The Company operates in two business divisions: resting place division and information technology (IT) division. Its resting place division operates highway resting places and gas stations, providing food, beverages, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and others. Its IT division provides e-business infrastructure services and solutions, which include IT consulting and outsourcing, infrastructure building and management services; installation services for medium- and large-sized systems; electronic supply chain management (e-SCM) solutions; application management solutions; content management system solutions, as well as leasing of real estate and network equipment.