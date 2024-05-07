Tesla Told to Detail Driver Warnings, Miles Driven With Autopilot

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked the automaker to explain the process and rationale for many of its recall remedies.

TikTok Sues to Block U.S. Ban

The Chinese-controlled app claims new federal law violates the First Amendment and unlawfully singles out the company for punishment.

Disney Pares Streaming Losses; Shares Fall on Loss, Earnings Outlook

The media company said it is close to making its streaming business profitable, but its shares fell nearly 10% after it posted a loss and projected earnings growth just below analyst expectations.

Kellogg's Cereal Unit Snaps Back, Might Soon Turn Soggy

WK Kellogg no longer looks cheap, having rallied since spinoff from Kellanova.

Instacart, Uber Join Forces to Add Uber Eats to Instacart App

The two companies announce the partnership as they face competition from common rival DoorDash.

Nikola Stock Falls After Earnings Report. But CEO Sees 'Green Shoots' for Electric Trucks.

The company reports a per-share loss of 11 cents from sales of $7.5 million. Wall Street was looking for a loss of 10 cents from sales of $15.8 million.

Starliner Launch Delayed After Problem With Rocket Valve

A Boeing spacecraft was due to take its inaugural crewed flight Monday, carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Kenvue's stock jumps 2% after earnings beat

Kenvue's stock jumps after earnings beat as company unveils plan to cut 4% of global workforce

Bloomin' Brands swings to Q1 loss, is exploring 'strategic alternatives' for Brazil business

In a separate announcement, the owner of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill announced that Chief Executive Officer David Deno will be retiring after 12 years with the company, including the last five as CEO.

Cyber Startup Wiz Raises $1 Billion on Path to IPO

Wiz said Tuesday it raised $1 billion in a deal valuing the fast growing cloud security startup at $12 billion.

