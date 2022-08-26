Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
2Q22
1
2
3
4
5
6
CORPORATE PROFILE
STRATEGIC AGENDA
OUR SEGMENTS AND OPERATIONS ESG
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
We are Wiz
A complete business ecosystem in insurance and financial products
49 years of history
OUR OPERATION
INSURANCECREDIT
+R$25 bi
+R$6.4 bi
Premium issued in 20212,3
Commercialized Credit in 2021³
SOLUTIONS
Solutions that encompass the entire value chain of
the insurance market
R$ 1.4 bi
Market Value¹
+23 states
Physical Presence4
OUR NUMBERS
R$ 501 mm
Gross Revenue 1H22 CAGR 15% [15-21]
R$ 146 mm
Adjusted Net Income 1H22
CAGR 12% [15-21]
10
Business Unit4
2.0 mil
Employees4
Notes: (1) Reference Date: 08/15/2022; (2) Includes insurance premium issued, capitalization bonds and pension contributions; (3) Accumulated result in 2021; (4) Reference Date: 06/30/2022.
Our History
Wiz has a successful financial and operational history, supported by strategic partnerships
Start of
Business Expansion
Operations
Commercialization
Consolidation of the business model and
on CAIXA's
technological transformation
Counter
1973
2012
2014
2015
New Directions
Future
of Wiz Group
Diversification and inorganic growthWiz Vision
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Fundation
New Wiz
Management
of Wiz¹
New Shareholders
GP Investimentos
and CAIXA
Seguradora
committing to
making the IPO.
IPO
B2B Channel's
Wiz' IPO
Consolidation
(jun/15)
With the acquisition of two independent brokers, focused on the Special Risk sector
Wiz Corporate
and Wiz
Benefícios
Creation
Company's First
Celebration of
Partnership
End of Operations
M&A: Finanseg
New Operational
between Wiz
between Wiz and
Rede CAIXA
Acquisition,
Contracts
and Inter
BMG
In Feb/2021, with
and Paraná
focused on financial
with Caixa
Inter Seguros
Banco.
Operation seeks
transition contract
services sales
Seguridade,
to sell insurance
up to Aug/21
Wiz celebrates
(Consortium).
Caixa Seguros
WIMO: Credit
in indirect B2B2C
partnership
Holding and CNP operation with
channels
Wiz signs contract
with Omni
Creation of
Assurances
collateral
through BMG
with Wiz and
Group.
Corretora
Banco BRB and
Wiz Parcerios
BRB Seguros
Wiz Conseg
Wiz enters the
Wiz Concept
retail market in
Inception
inception
Created by Bentech
in partnership with
with Polishop.
LG Lugar de Gente
(1) Note: Wiz was founded under the name "FENAE Corretora", which also became "Par Corretora" before being called Wiz.
4
Who we are
Wiz is one of the largest insurance and credit distributors in the country and operates in multiple channels through its Business Units
DIVERSIFIED
BUSINESS MODEL
We operate through our Business Units, in models B2B2C and B2B2B, offering on-site, remote and digital solutions for sale and after-sales of insurance and financial products.
Counters
56.1%
FinancialAuto Institutions
Afinities
Affinity
CorporateIndirect Channel
5.6%
5.5%
Open Sea
Channel
Owner
Enablers
11.5%
Open Sea
HR
Run-Off Operation
Rede
21.2%
*Share of Pro Forma Gross Revenue in 1H22.
Our Partners
CAIXA
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 21:40:01 UTC.