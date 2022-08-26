Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZS3   BRWIZSACNOR1

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

(WIZS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-26 pm EDT
8.550 BRL   -0.70%
05:41pWIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation
PU
08/22WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S A : Presentation - Wiz Conseg Deals
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation

08/26/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

2Q22

1

2

3

4

5

6

CORPORATE PROFILE

STRATEGIC AGENDA

OUR SEGMENTS AND OPERATIONS ESG

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

We are Wiz

A complete business ecosystem in insurance and financial products

49 years of history

OUR OPERATION

INSURANCECREDIT

+R$25 bi

+R$6.4 bi

Premium issued in 20212,3

Commercialized Credit in 2021³

SOLUTIONS

Solutions that encompass the entire value chain of

the insurance market

R$ 1.4 bi

Market Value¹

+23 states

Physical Presence4

OUR NUMBERS

R$ 501 mm

Gross Revenue 1H22 CAGR 15% [15-21]

R$ 146 mm

Adjusted Net Income 1H22

CAGR 12% [15-21]

10

Business Unit4

2.0 mil

Employees4

Notes: (1) Reference Date: 08/15/2022; (2) Includes insurance premium issued, capitalization bonds and pension contributions; (3) Accumulated result in 2021; (4) Reference Date: 06/30/2022.

Our History

Wiz has a successful financial and operational history, supported by strategic partnerships

Start of

Business Expansion

Operations

Commercialization

Consolidation of the business model and

on CAIXA's

technological transformation

Counter

1973

2012

2014

2015

New Directions

Future

of Wiz Group

Diversification and inorganic growthWiz Vision

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Fundation

New Wiz

Management

of Wiz¹

New Shareholders

GP Investimentos

and CAIXA

Seguradora

committing to

making the IPO.

IPO

B2B Channel's

Wiz' IPO

Consolidation

(jun/15)

With the acquisition of two independent brokers, focused on the Special Risk sector

Wiz Corporate

and Wiz

Benefícios

Creation

Company's First

Celebration of

Partnership

Partnership

End of Operations

Partnership

M&A: Finanseg

New Operational

between Wiz

between Wiz and

Rede CAIXA

between Wiz

Acquisition,

Contracts

and Inter

BMG

In Feb/2021, with

and Paraná

focused on financial

with Caixa

Inter Seguros

Banco.

Operation seeks

transition contract

services sales

Seguridade,

to sell insurance

up to Aug/21

Wiz celebrates

(Consortium).

Caixa Seguros

WIMO: Credit

in indirect B2B2C

partnership

Holding and CNP operation with

channels

Wiz signs contract

with Omni

Creation of

Assurances

collateral

through BMG

with Wiz and

Group.

Corretora

Banco BRB and

Wiz Parcerios

BRB Seguros

Wiz Conseg

Wiz enters the

Wiz Concept

retail market in

Inception

inception

Created by Bentech

partnership

in partnership with

with Polishop.

LG Lugar de Gente

(1) Note: Wiz was founded under the name "FENAE Corretora", which also became "Par Corretora" before being called Wiz.

4

Who we are

Wiz is one of the largest insurance and credit distributors in the country and operates in multiple channels through its Business Units

DIVERSIFIED

BUSINESS MODEL

We operate through our Business Units, in models B2B2C and B2B2B, offering on-site, remote and digital solutions for sale and after-sales of insurance and financial products.

Counters

56.1%

FinancialAuto Institutions

Afinities

Affinity

CorporateIndirect Channel

5.6%

5.5%

Open Sea

Channel

Owner

Enablers

11.5%

Open Sea

HR

Run-Off Operation

Rede

21.2%

*Share of Pro Forma Gross Revenue in 1H22.

Our Partners

CAIXA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 21:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
05:41pWIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : 2022 Institutional Presentation
PU
08/22WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Presentation - Wiz Conseg Deals
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 202..
CI
08/11WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : 2Q22 Earnings Release
PU
08/11Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. acquired a 51% stake in BRB CORRETORA DE SEGU..
CI
08/11Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
07/27WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Earnings Release Schedule - 2Q22
PU
06/10WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : 2022 Institutional Presentation
PU
06/10WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Notice to the Market - Institutional Presentation 2..
PU
06/07WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Presentation of Deal Wiz and Polishop
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 780 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 140 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net cash 2022 111 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 1 377 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,61 BRL
Average target price 15,17 BRL
Spread / Average Target 76,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Marques Martino Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Carlos de Melo Filho Chairman
Diogo Tressoldi Camargo Director-Legal & Compliance
Lisane Bufquin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.8.17%269
AON PLC-3.43%61 219
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.12.62%40 191
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-10.29%23 429
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-5.28%18 803
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.9.09%5 346