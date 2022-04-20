Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ nº 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Companhia Aberta

ERRATA AO AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3: WIZS3) ("Companhia" ou "WIZ"), nos termos da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das Sociedades Anônimas"), e da Resolução CVM nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, comunica aos seus acionistas a retificação da data de pagamento da primeira parcela dos dividendos, devido o fluxo operacional da instituição depositária das ações escriturais de emissão da Companhia, retificando o Aviso aos Acionistas divulgado em 19 de abril de 2022, nos termos abaixo:

Onde se lê: "A primeira parcela dos dividendos, na proporção de 15% (quinze por cento), isto é, R$ 0,088192552 por ação, será creditada aos acionistas até o dia 25 de abril de 2022, e a segunda parcela, na proporção de 85% (oitenta e cinco por cento), isto é, R$ 0,499757797 por ação, até o dia 25 de novembro de 2022."

Leia-se: "A primeira parcela dos dividendos, na proporção de 15% (quinze por cento), isto é, R$ 0,088192552 por ação, será creditada aos acionistas até o dia 29 de abril de 2022, e a segunda parcela, na proporção de 85% (oitenta e cinco por cento), isto é, R$ 0,499757797 por ação, até o dia 25 de novembro de 2022."

Brasília, 20 de abril de 2022.

Diretor Presidente e de Relações com Investidores.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ nº 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

ERRATA TO THE NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3: WIZS3) ("Company" or "WIZ"), under the provisions of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Law of the S.A."), and CVM Ruling No 44 of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders in rectification of the Notice to Shareholders published on April 19, 2022, communicates to its shareholders the rectification of the payment date of the first installment of dividends, due to the operational flow of the depositary institution of the registered shares issued by the Company, amending the Notice to Shareholders published on April 19, 2022, in the terms below:

Where it reads: "The first installment of the dividend, in the proportion of 15% (fifteen percent), that is, R$ 0.088192552 per share, will be credited to the shareholders until April 25, 2022, and the second installment, in the proportion of 85% (eighty-five percent), that is, R$ 0.499757797 per share, until November 25, 2022

Read it as: "The first installment of the dividend, in the proportion of 15% (fifteen percent), that is, R$ 0.088192552 per share, will be credited to the shareholders until April 29, 2022, and the second installment, in the proportion of 85% (eighty-five percent), that is, R$ 0.499757797 per share, until

November 25, 2022"

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer.