Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Closing da operação Grupo Le Lac

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ n. 42.278.473/0001-03 l NIRE 53,300,007,241

Open Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3: WIZS3) ("Company" or "WIZ"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Lei das S.A."), and CVM Ruling No. 44 of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Notice to the Market released on August 22, 2022 informs its shareholders and the market in general that the preceding conditions for the closing of the operation regarding the acquisition, by Wiz Conseg Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ("Wiz Conseg"), subsidiary of the Company, of a shareholding in the exclusive insurance broker of the car dealerships of the Le Lac Group ("Operation") were implemented.

With the closing of the Transaction, Wiz Conseg now holds 50.1% (fifty whole and one tenth percent) of the total share capital of Trombini Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ("Trombini"), which, for the next 10 (ten) years, holds the exclusivity for the commercialization of security products in the 11 (eleven) car dealerships owned by the Le Lac Group in the state of Paraná, of the Jeep, Citroën, Peugeot, and Hyundai brands.

The Company's management ("Management") understands that the Transaction is strategic, as it is aligned with the vision of growth, expansion, and consolidation of Wiz Conseg's operations in the insurance segment for vehicle dealership networks, in the context of expansion and diversification of the results of WIZ's operations.

Brasília/DF, October 06, 2022.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer