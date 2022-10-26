Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Earnings Release Schedule - 3Q22

Wiz announces its 3Q22 Earnings Release Schedule

Brasília, October 26, 2022 - Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. ("WIZS3"), one of major local distribution channel manager of finance and insurance products, announces its 3Q22 Earnings Release Schedule

Press Release

The press release will take place on November 10, 2022 (Thursday), after market.

Conference Calls in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

English Portuguese November 11, 2022 November 11, 2022 09:00 a.m. (US EST) 09:00 a.m. (US EST) 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website ri.wizsolucoes.com.br/en/. The Conference Calls will be broadcasted live over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Quiet Period

The company starts today, on October 26, 2022, its quiet period, which will end on August 11, after the press release. This initiative seeks adequacy to the best practices of our Corporate Governance, assuring transparency and equity in disclosure of information.

CONTACT

Heverton Peixoto

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Guilherme Aguiar

Market Relations and M&A Officer

Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100

E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br

Website: https://ri.wizsolucoes.com.br/en/