Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Material Fact - Additive Term to the Commercial Agreement with Caixa Seguridade Participações S.A.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ n° 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS SA (B3: WIZS3) ("Company" or "Wiz"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3 2002, as amended, informs, in continuity with the Material Facts released on December 23, 2020 and on January 15, 2021, that Wiz was informed by Caixa Seguridade Participações SA ("Caixa Seguridade") that it was not the winner in any of the Offer Blocks of the competitive process promoted by Caixa Seguridade for co-brokerage business opportunity in Health, Major Risk, Auto and Recovery in Security Products lines.

According to the Material Fact released on February 2, 2021, Wiz will continue to assist and cooperate with Caixa Seguridade, Caixa Seguridade's own brokerage and eventual co-brokers in the transition process, as regulated in the First Amendment to the Commercial Agreement entered between the Company and Caixa Seguridade. In this period, the Wiz will be remunerated under the terms disclosed in the Relevant Fact disclosed by the Company on February 2, 2021.

The fact that Wiz has not been declared winner in the competitive process of the lines Health, Corporate, Auto e Recovery in security products does not affect Wiz's right to receive future brokerage commissions on policies sold by the Company before February 15, 2021 until the end of the respective terms ("Portfolio Run-Off").

By way of example, the sale of new policies by Wiz, with Caixa Econômica Federal (for example, revenue that will cease to be recurrent after February 15, 2021) represented 44.5% (fourth-four integers and five tenths percent) of Wiz's consolidated gross revenue in the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020 ("9M20"). The Run-Off Portfolio (for example, revenue which will remain recurrent after February 15, 2021), in the same period, represented 28.9% (twenty-eight integers and nine tenths percent) of Wiz's consolidated gross revenue.

The Company informs that it will continue to provide services to the Caixa Seguros

Holding S.A. conglomerate through Backoffice contracts ("BPO"), as well as activities in the Open Sea, with emphasis on the consortium segment.

Additionally, Wiz informs that, in recent years, it has been acting in the diversification of its sources of revenue, seeking new commercial partnerships, with emphasis on the following operations:

(a) In 2017, Wiz acquired the entire share capital of the current Wiz Parceiros Corretagem de Seguros SA, a non-banking distribution channel, responsible for selling 78% (seventy-eight percent) of the consortium products of Caixa Consórcios SA - Administradora de Consórcios in 9M20, and represented, in the same period, 7.5% (seven integers and five tenths percent) of Wiz's consolidated gross revenue;

(b) In 2018, the Company acquired an equity interest in the company currently called Wiz BPO Serviços de Teleatendimento LTDA., a company responsible for back-office services in financial products, which represented, in 9M20, 11.3% (eleven integers and three tenths percent) of Wiz's consolidated gross revenue;

(c) In 2019, Wiz acquired a 40% (forty percent) equity interest in Inter Digital Corretora e Consultoria em Seguros LTDA., a company that holds the exclusive rights to distribute security products in the distribution network of Banco Inter SA for 50 (fifty) years, and which reached in 9M20, R$ 25.1 (twenty-five point one) million in gross revenue, an increase of 66.4% (sixty-six integers and four tenths percent) over the same period in 2019, and a net profit of R$ 16.1 (sixteen point one) million. Accordingly, the unit added, using the equity method, R$ 5.5 (five point five) million to Wiz's consolidated net income in 9M20, representing 3.3% (three integers and three tenths percent) of the Company's net income in the period;

(d) Also in 2019, Wiz acquired equity interest and control in the company currently called Wiz Conseg Corretora de Seguros SA, which operates exclusively in the sale of security products at the Barigui Group's concessionaires, one of the largest multi-brand vehicle distribution groups in the country and the largest used car dealer in southern Brazil, which aims to be the largest sales structure for insurance and financial products in the car dealership sector in Brazil, seeking to consolidate the sector. Wiz started to consolidate Wiz Conseg's results as of March 2020 and the unit represented, in 9M20, 0.5% (five tenths percent) of Wiz's consolidated gross revenue;

(e) In 2020, Wiz acquired equity interest and control of CMG Corretora de Seguros Ltda., A company that has exclusive rights to distribute security

products from Banco BMG SA's distribution network for 20 (twenty) years, and which will be consolidated in the numbers of Company as of 4Q20;

(f) In 2021, Wiz entered into an Operational Agreement with the controllers of the CAOA Group, whose closing is subject to usual conditions, to operate in the sale of security products with the automobile dealers of the automobile group. CAOA is considered the largest car distribution and manufacturing operation in Latin America and currently has a network of 233 (two hundred and thirty-three) motor vehicle dealerships, 156 (one hundred fifty six) of which are its own and, at the end of 2019, entered the car rental market. CAOA is the official distributor of the Subaru, Hyundai and Chery brands in Brazil, in addition to being the largest Ford dealer in Latin America;

(g)Recently, in 2021, Wiz established a partnership with the Itaú Group, for the implementation, management and operation of a distribution channel for consortium products and related products, through its network of commercial partners; and

(h) Wiz has stood out for its strong investment in the Corporate segment and service to companies, positioning itself as a reference in service and technological solutions, with an emphasis on service to the Civil Construction and Agribusiness segment.

Finally, the Company informs that in the year 2021 it had already been profoundly reducing costs and optimizing processes, with emphasis on the commercial activities of the Caixa Business Unit.

All the operations reported above are the result of the Company's efforts and success in seeking to diversify its sources of revenue, in the way of Wiz to fulfill its objectives of becoming the largest distributor of financial and security products in Brazil.

Wiz's management believes that the Company is well-positioned, by its strategic planning, and is ready for the challenges of the coming years, with full potential for growth and value generation for its shareholders and partners.

Brasília / DF, February 12th, 2021.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer