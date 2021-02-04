Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Agreement with Itaú

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ n. 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasilia, February 4th, 2021.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3: WIZS3) ("Company" or "WIZ"), pursuant to CVM Instruction nº 358, of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, celebrated with ITAÚ ADMINISTRADORA DE CONSÓRCIOS LTDA. and ITAÚ UNIBANCO VEÍCULOS ADMINISTRADORA DE CONSÓRCIOS LTDA. (jointly "Itaú Consórcios") an operating agreement for the distribution of consortium products managed by Itaú Consórcios ("Operating Agreement").

As from the conclusion of the Operating Agreement, WIZ will distribute consortium products managed by Itaú Consórcios, through its network of commercial partners.

Among the duties to be performed by WIZ, we highlight the activities of (i) management and operation of a consortium product sales channel, formed by legal entities capable of representing the Consortium product of Itaú Consórcios, under the terms of the current legislation ("Partners"); (ii) prospection and registration of Partners; (iii) training and commercial and technical support to Partners; (iv) preparation of communication and marketing plans for Partners and (v) provision of a relationship platform between Itaú Consórcios and Partners.

The operation will be conducted by a new business unit of the WIZ Group, through the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary, which will operate with exclusive dedication to the Operating Agreement, in the commercialization of Itaú Group's financial, insurance and consortium products.

The Company's management ("Management") understands that the execution of the Operating Agreement is strategic, as it is in line with WIZ's vision of growth in the context