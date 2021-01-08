Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation Member of the Special Committee

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ n° 42.278.473/0001-03 NIRE

53.300.007.241 Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasília, Federal District, January the 8th 2021.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3:WIZS3) ("Company" or "WIZ"), pursuant to CVM Instruction n. 358, of January 3rd, 2002, as amended would like to communicate to its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, we received the resignation terms from Mr. Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto, to the position of member of the Special Committee constituted according to the Material Fact published on November the 26th, 2020.

The resignation is motivated, exclusively , due to the need for the exclusive dedication of Mr. Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto, Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the Company, to conduct the activities and businesses developed and under development by the Company. The resignation will also have no effect on the work of the Special Committee, which will remain composed of Messrs. Otávio Yazbek, Company's External Member, as Coordinator, João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista, Company's Independent Member of the Board of Directors and Elício Lima, member of the Company's Administrative Council.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer