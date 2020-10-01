Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Notice to the Market - Resigned Board Members

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ Nº 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasília/DF, September 30, 2020.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3:WIZS3) ("Company" or "WIZ"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in the Instruction of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 358/02, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received, on September 29, 2019, the resignation letters from the following members of the Company's Board of Directors, appointed by the Company's shareholder controller Integra Participações S.A. ("Integra Participações"): (i) Mr. Hugo Scartezinni Lopes, alternate member of the Company's Board of Directors and (ii) Mr. Rodrigo Ortiz D´Ávila Assumpção, alternate member of the Company's Board of Directors ("Resigned Board Members"). The decision of the Resigned Board Members is related to the process of internal restructuring of Integra Participações. The Resigned Board Members granted WIZ the fullest, most complete, general, irrevocable and irreversible release, for nothing more to complain, receive or repeat, for whatever purpose.

The Company's Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer express their appreciation to Mr. Hugo Scartezinni Lopes and Mr. Rodrigo Ortiz D´Ávila Assumpção for their time and valuable contribution to the Company.

The Company informs that, pursuant to Article 20, Sole Paragraph, of its Bylaws, shall call, within thirty (30) days from the resignation letters received, a Shareholders' Meeting, in order to appoint the new members of the Company's Board of Directors, to complete the Resigned Board Members term ("AGE"). WIZ reminds that, as per clauses 4.6 and 4.8 of the Company's Shareholders Agreement, Integra Participações shall have the right to appoint the members, permanents and alternates, that shall replace the Resigned Board Members ("Substitutes Board Members"). Therefore, notwithstanding possible minority shareholders' votes, the shareholders of the controlling block must vote jointly, in order to elect the Substitutes Board Members within the scope of the AGE, as appointed by Integra Participações.

The Company will keep the market updated about the next steps of the Board of Directors, in compliance with the provisions set forth in the Bylaws.

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer