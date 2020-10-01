Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A.    WIZS3   BRWIZSACNOR1

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

(WIZS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Notice to the Market - Resigned Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 07:35am EDT

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasília/DF, September 30, 2020.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. (B3:WIZS3) ("Company" or "WIZ"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in the Instruction of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 358/02, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received, on September 29, 2019, the resignation letters from the following members of the Company's Board of Directors, appointed by the Company's shareholder controller Integra Participações S.A. ("Integra Participações"): (i) Mr. Hugo Scartezinni Lopes, alternate member of the Company's Board of Directors and (ii) Mr. Rodrigo Ortiz D´Ávila Assumpção, alternate member of the Company's Board of Directors ("Resigned Board Members"). The decision of the Resigned Board Members is related to the process of internal restructuring of Integra Participações. The Resigned Board Members granted WIZ the fullest, most complete, general, irrevocable and irreversible release, for nothing more to complain, receive or repeat, for whatever purpose.

The Company's Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer express their appreciation to Mr. Hugo Scartezinni Lopes and Mr. Rodrigo Ortiz D´Ávila Assumpção for their time and valuable contribution to the Company.

The Company informs that, pursuant to Article 20, Sole Paragraph, of its Bylaws, shall call, within thirty (30) days from the resignation letters received, a Shareholders' Meeting, in order to appoint the new members of the Company's Board of Directors, to complete the Resigned Board Members term ("AGE"). WIZ reminds that, as per clauses 4.6 and 4.8 of the Company's Shareholders Agreement, Integra Participações shall have the right to appoint the members, permanents and alternates, that shall replace the Resigned Board Members ("Substitutes Board Members"). Therefore, notwithstanding possible minority shareholders' votes, the shareholders of the controlling block must vote jointly, in order to elect the Substitutes Board Members within the scope of the AGE, as appointed by Integra Participações.

The Company will keep the market updated about the next steps of the Board of Directors, in compliance with the provisions set forth in the Bylaws.

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 11:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
07:35aWIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Notice to the Market - Resigned Board Mem..
PU
08/20WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Corporate Presentation 2020
PU
08/14WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Institutional Presentation 2020
PU
08/13WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : AGE 28/08/2020 - Edital de Convocação
PU
08/12WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Apresentação de Resultados 2T20
PU
08/12WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : 2Q20 Results Presentation
PU
08/11WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Fato Relevante - Renovação de parceria en..
PU
08/06WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação de R..
PU
08/06WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Apresentação de Resultados 2T20
PU
08/06WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS : Release de Resultados do 2T20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 659 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 180 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net cash 2020 172 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,51%
Capitalization 1 470 M 262 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 367
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,65 BRL
Last Close Price 9,19 BRL
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Carlos de Melo Filho Chairman
Marcus Marques Martino Chief Financial Officer
Camilo Godoy Director
Lisane Bufquin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.-34.92%262
AON PLC-0.96%47 365
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.41%26 908
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.10.87%20 215
BROWN & BROWN, INC.14.41%12 803
EHEALTH, INC.-17.78%2 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group