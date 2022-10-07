Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Presentation of Deal Wiz and Polishop

Wiz is oriented to extract value from channels with potential

Insurance and credit distribution in third party branches

Generate gains of scale and the possibility of new forms of distribution

The Group's strategy is to serve a distribution channel in all of its needs

The concept of "channel" goes beyond the banking segment, it considers traffic, context,

and relevance.

BANKS and

FINANCIAL CAR DEALERSHIPS REAL ESTATE MKT PLACES RETAILERS UTILITIES COMPANIES COMPANIES

OWN CHANNELS and that DO NOT HAVE the distribution of insurance and/or credit products as their main focus

4