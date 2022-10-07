Advanced search
    WIZS3   BRWIZSACNOR1

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

(WIZS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:27 2022-10-07 am EDT
8.130 BRL   -0.97%
Wiz Soluções E Corretagem De Seguros S A : Presentation of Deal Wiz and Polishop
PU
10/06Wiz Soluções E Corretagem De Seguros S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Closing da operação Grupo Le Lac
PU
09/02Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A.(BOVESPA:WIZS3) dropped from Brazil IBRX Index
CI
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Presentation of Deal Wiz and Polishop

10/07/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Deal Wiz and Polishop

Creation of a joint venture between Wiz and Polishop to explore insurance products

June, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains information about Wiz and Polishop's businesses, their projects, strategies and business partners. Statements quoted in the presentation reflect the management's understanding of the companies, which may involve inherent market risks and uncertainties. Wiz and Polishop are not responsible for updating any estimates herein in this presentation. Additionally, Wiz is not responsible for information regarding and provided by Polishop and Polishop is not responsible for information regarding and provided by Wiz.

Deal Wiz and Polishop | Wiz

AGENDA

Wiz's Strategic Agenda

Overview of Involved Parties

Wiz

Polishop

Newco

Transaction Structure and Valuation

Vision of the future for the business

Wiz is oriented to extract value from channels with potential

Accelerators

Generate gains of scale and the possibility of new forms of distribution

Core Business

Enhancers

Insurance and credit distribution in third party branches

They monetize the core

Enablers Generate efficiency gains at the counter

counters, with structured

products

The Group's strategy is to serve a distribution channel in all of its needs

The concept of "channel" goes beyond the banking segment, it considers traffic, context,

and relevance.

BANKS and

FINANCIAL

CAR DEALERSHIPS

REAL ESTATE

MKT PLACES

RETAILERS

UTILITIES

COMPANIES

COMPANIES

OWN CHANNELS and that DO NOT HAVE the distribution of insurance and/or credit products as their main focus

4

Wiz believes that channels with the potential to generate strong value have traffic, context and relevance

1 CORE BUSINESS

Vision: To be a reference in monetization of insurance branches for banks, real estate companies, car dealerships, mkt places, retailers and utilities, based on technology, technological integration, open insurance, commercial management and

Traffic:

Context:

CHANNEL STRENGTH

Frequency of interactions that the customer has with the channel, customer relationship;

Action or transaction that makes it possible to offer insurance or linked credit;

organizational culturefocused on results.

Relevance:

Differentiated conditions that the channel offers to the customer, providing their loyalty

DIVERSIFY BRANCHES

RETAIL

  • MARKET PLACES
  • UTILITIES
  • REAL ESTATE COMPANIES

HIGH REVENUE

TRAFFIC INSTALLED

Warranty

Extended

OMNICHANNEL

RELEVANCE

ON AND OFF

CONTEXT

  • The 30 largest retailers in Brazil transacted R$414 Bi in 2021.
  • 40% of this market is for electronics, furniture and home appliances.
  • 2/3 of Brazilians shop on Omnichannel channels
  • Channel with high trading power and extremely scalable

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 15:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
