Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : Presentation of Deal Wiz and Polishop

Deal Wiz and Polishop
Creation of a joint venture between Wiz and Polishop to explore insurance products
June, 2022
AGENDA
Wiz's Strategic Agenda
Overview of Involved Parties
Wiz
Polishop
Newco
Transaction Structure and Valuation
Vision of the future for the business
Wiz is oriented to extract value from channels with potential
Accelerators
Generate gains of scale and the possibility of new forms of distribution
Core Business
Enhancers
Insurance and credit distribution in third party branches
They monetize the core
Enablers Generate efficiency gains at the counter
counters, with structured
products
The Group's strategy is to serve a distribution channel in all of its needs
The concept of "channel" goes beyond the banking segment, it considers traffic, context,
and relevance.
BANKS and
FINANCIAL
CAR DEALERSHIPS
REAL ESTATE
MKT PLACES
RETAILERS
UTILITIES
COMPANIES
COMPANIES
OWN CHANNELS and that DO NOT HAVE the distribution of insurance and/or credit products as their main focus
4
Wiz believes that channels with the potential to generate strong value have traffic, context and relevance
1 CORE BUSINESS
Vision:To be a reference in monetization of insurance branches for banks, real estate companies, car dealerships,mkt places, retailers and utilities, based on technology, technological integration, open insurance, commercial management and
Traffic:
Context:
CHANNEL STRENGTH
Frequency of interactions that the customer has with the channel, customer relationship;
Action or transaction that makes it possible to offer insurance or linked credit;
organizational culturefocused on results.
Relevance:
Differentiated conditions that the channel offers to the customer, providing their loyalty
DIVERSIFY BRANCHES
• RETAIL
MARKET PLACES
UTILITIES
REAL ESTATE COMPANIES
HIGH REVENUE
TRAFFIC INSTALLED
Warranty
Extended
OMNICHANNEL
RELEVANCE
ON AND OFF
CONTEXT
The 30 largest retailers in Brazil transactedR$414 Bi in 2021.
40% of this market is for electronics, furniture and home appliances.
2/3 of Brazilians shop on Omnichannel channels
Channel with hightrading power and extremely scalable
5
