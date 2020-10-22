Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

Wiz announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

Brasília, October 22, 2020 - Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. ("WIZS3"), one of major local distribution channel manager of finance and insurance products, announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule.

Press Release

The press release will take place on November 05, 2020 (Thursday), after market.

Conference Calls in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

English Portuguese November 06, 2020 November 06, 2020 09:00 a.m. (US EST) 09:00 a.m. (US EST) 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) 11:00 a.m. (Brasília time) Phone.: +1 (646) 843-6054 Phone.: +55 11 2188-0155 Code: Wiz Code: Wiz Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188-0400 Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188-0400 Replay Code: Wiz Replay Code: Wiz Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.ir.wizsolucoes.com.br. The Conference Calls will be live broadcast over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

Quiet Period

The company starts today, October 22, 2020, its quiet period, which will end on November 05, after the press release. This initiative pursues to attend the best practices of our Corporative Governance, assuring transparency and equity in disclosure of information.

CONTACT

Heverton Peixoto

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Guilherme Aguiar

Market Relations and M&A Officer

Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100

E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br

Website: www.ir.wizsolucoes.com.br