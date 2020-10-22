Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

Wiz announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule
Brasília, October 22, 2020 - Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. ("WIZS3"), one of major local distribution channel manager of finance and insurance products, announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule.
Press Release
The press release will take place on November 05, 2020 (Thursday), after market.
Conference Calls in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
November 06, 2020
|
November 06, 2020
|
09:00 a.m. (US EST)
|
09:00 a.m. (US EST)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
|
Phone.: +1 (646) 843-6054
|
Phone.: +55 11 2188-0155
|
Code: Wiz
|
Code: Wiz
|
Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188-0400
|
Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188-0400
|
Replay Code: Wiz
|
Replay Code: Wiz
|
Webcast: click here
|
Webcast: click here
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.ir.wizsolucoes.com.br. The Conference Calls will be live broadcast over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
Quiet Period
The company starts today, October 22, 2020, its quiet period, which will end on November 05, after the press release. This initiative pursues to attend the best practices of our Corporative Governance, assuring transparency and equity in disclosure of information.
CONTACT
Heverton Peixoto
CEO and Investor Relations Officer
Guilherme Aguiar
Market Relations and M&A Officer
Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100
E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br
Website: www.ir.wizsolucoes.com.br
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 14:49:02 UTC