MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A.    WIZS3   BRWIZSACNOR1

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

(WIZS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S A : announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

10/22/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Wiz announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

Brasília, October 22, 2020 - Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. ("WIZS3"), one of major local distribution channel manager of finance and insurance products, announces its 3Q20 Earnings Release Schedule.

Press Release

The press release will take place on November 05, 2020 (Thursday), after market.

Conference Calls in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

English

Portuguese

November 06, 2020

November 06, 2020

09:00 a.m. (US EST)

09:00 a.m. (US EST)

11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Phone.: +1 (646) 843-6054

Phone.: +55 11 2188-0155

Code: Wiz

Code: Wiz

Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188-0400

Replay Phone.: +55 (11) 2188-0400

Replay Code: Wiz

Replay Code: Wiz

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.ir.wizsolucoes.com.br. The Conference Calls will be live broadcast over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

Quiet Period

The company starts today, October 22, 2020, its quiet period, which will end on November 05, after the press release. This initiative pursues to attend the best practices of our Corporative Governance, assuring transparency and equity in disclosure of information.

CONTACT

Heverton Peixoto

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Guilherme Aguiar

Market Relations and M&A Officer

Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100

E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br

Website: www.ir.wizsolucoes.com.br

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 14:49:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 659 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 180 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net cash 2020 172 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,31%
Capitalization 1 510 M 269 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 367
Free-Float 48,4%
Technical analysis trends WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,65 BRL
Last Close Price 9,44 BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Carlos de Melo Filho Chairman
Marcus Marques Martino Chief Financial Officer
Camilo Godoy Director
Lisane Bufquin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.-33.14%269
AON PLC-0.89%47 254
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.68%26 979
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.13.01%20 606
BROWN & BROWN, INC.17.55%13 165
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-1.15%2 118
