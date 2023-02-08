Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
2023-02-08
2859.00 GBX   +1.74%
04:33aEU's green light to state aid for Romanian airport annulled by EU's Court of Justice
RE
02/07JetSMART Airlines hopes to begin talks to buy Colombia's Viva Air
RE
02/02Ryanair and Wizz Air passengers surge in January, beat pre-pandemic
AN
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU's green light to state aid for Romanian airport annulled by EU's Court of Justice

02/08/2023
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission's 2020 green light for Romania's aid to the Timisoara International Airport in favour of Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air, that was provided between 2007 and 2009, has been annulled by the EU's Court of Justice.

"The General Court annuls the decision of the European Commission approving Romanian aid to Timisoara International Airport in favour of Wizz Air," the Court said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The Commission committed several errors of law when examining whether those measures were selective and whether they conferred an advantage," it added, reminding that Romanian regional airline Carpatair had submitted in 2010 a complaint to the European Commission on that aide.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Bart Meijer)


© Reuters 2023
