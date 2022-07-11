FTSE 100 declines 1% due to new Covid restrictions in China

He said his government will not try to implement new policies while the Conservatives choose a new leader, fueling worries over paralysis. The FTSE 100 was down 1.0% this morning.

In addition, investor sentiment is also hampered by new Covid restrictions in China, which pushed metal prices down – impacting miners.

Today, the main pipeline for Russian gas to Germany goes down for a 10-day maintenance on Monday, and authorities are worry that the gas may not come back, putting Germany's economy in deep trouble.

Among stocks, Wizz Air fell 5.4% after the budget airline said it is looking to reduce its aircraft usage in the summer due to staff shortages.

Things to read today:

The UK economy is stagnant — and the reasons run deep (Financial Times)

Putin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming Back (Bloomberg)