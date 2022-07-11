Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:10 2022-07-11 am EDT
1794.25 GBX   -3.46%
04:54aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 declines 1% due to new Covid restrictions in China
04:49aEnergy supply crunch, COVID woes weigh on European stocks
RE
04:38aFTSE 100 down as China COVID worries weigh on miners
RE
FTSE 100 declines 1% due to new Covid restrictions in China

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
The FTSE 100 gained 0.4% last week, as Boris Johnson's resigned, paving the way for a succession race among the Tories. Eleven Tory members of Parliament have indicated they will seek their partys support to become the next prime minister.

He said his government will not try to implement new policies while the Conservatives choose a new leader, fueling worries over paralysis. The FTSE 100 was down 1.0% this morning.

In addition, investor sentiment is also hampered by new Covid restrictions in China, which pushed metal prices down – impacting miners.

Today, the main pipeline for Russian gas to Germany goes down for a 10-day maintenance on Monday, and authorities are worry that the gas may not come back, putting Germany's economy in deep trouble.

Among stocks, Wizz Air fell 5.4% after the budget airline said it is looking to reduce its aircraft usage in the summer due to staff shortages.

 

Things to read today:

The UK economy is stagnant — and the reasons run deep (Financial Times)

Putin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming Back (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 911 M 3 981 M 3 981 M
Net income 2023 -305 M -311 M -311 M
Net Debt 2023 3 432 M 3 493 M 3 493 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 265 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 709
Free-Float 74,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 21,97 €
Average target price 40,72 €
Spread / Average Target 85,3%
