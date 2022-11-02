Advanced search
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:13 2022-11-02 am EDT
1646.25 GBX   -5.12%
06:08aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts boohoo; JPMorgan cuts Ocado
AN
06:00aFTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting
RE
05:51aFTSE 100 Treads Water; Next, GSK Gain
DJ
FTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting

11/02/2022 | 06:00am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

*

GSK raises full-year sales guidance

*

Next retains earlier outlook, shares jump

*

Aston Martin slumps on slashed margin, deliveries forecasts

Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later in the day, with GSK leading healthcare stocks higher after raising its full-year forecast.

UK pharmaceuticals stocks rose 1.2% after GSK said it expects sales to rise between 8% and 10%, sending its shares up 1.2%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4% by 0934 GMT, dragged down by budget airline Wizz Air after it said uncertainty for consumers rose.

Aston Martin slumped 13.9% after it blamed global supply chain issues, as the luxury carmaker cut its annual deliveries and margin forecasts.

Next Plc rose 2.1%, after the British clothing retailer stuck to its earlier guidance.

Investors globally remained optimistic ahead of what will likely be the Fed's fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate increase, with many hoping for signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

The Bank of England is also expected to tighten rates on Thursday by 75 basis points.

"They have their own reasons for raising rates, but are both facing the same issues – inflation," said Raed Alkhedr, chief market analyst at Equiti Capital.

Third-quarter earnings among companies on the FTSE 100 have so far painted a mixed picture, as some firms performed better than expected as COVID restrictions eased globally, while some battled supply chain snags and surging inflation.

"It is after a certain level that interest rate hikes start hitting company results... So, I think that during the first quarter of the coming year, a recession will be so clear such that we are going to start feeling the impact on results," Alkhedr said.

British American Tobacco Plc fell 3%, to the bottom of FTSE 100, after Goldman Sachs downgraded its performance rating for the stock to "neutral". (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -14.65% 90 Delayed Quote.-78.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.48% 0.6427 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -3.07% 3355 Delayed Quote.26.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.14979 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.7351 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 0.99048 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
FTSE 100 -0.01% 7185.58 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.36% 18132.55 Delayed Quote.-23.81%
GSK PLC 1.66% 1469.6 Delayed Quote.-12.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
METRO BANK PLC 13.87% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.70% 0.58868 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
NEXT PLC 2.32% 5076 Delayed Quote.-39.10%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -4.90% 1650 Delayed Quote.-58.57%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 899 M 3 848 M 3 848 M
Net income 2023 -574 M -566 M -566 M
Net Debt 2023 3 802 M 3 753 M 3 753 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 079 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 709
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 20,13 €
Average target price 30,45 €
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Ian Malin Group Chief Financial Officer
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-58.57%2 052
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.41%23 973
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.95%21 716
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.37%16 366
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.56%14 084
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.38%13 825