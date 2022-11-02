FTSE 100 steady, midcaps fall ahead of key Fed meeting

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 off 0.4%
GSK raises full-year sales guidance
Next retains earlier outlook, shares jump
Aston Martin slumps on slashed margin, deliveries
forecasts
Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index steadied on
Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. Federal Reserve
monetary policy decision later in the day, with GSK leading
healthcare stocks higher after raising its full-year forecast.
UK pharmaceuticals stocks rose 1.2% after GSK
said it expects sales to rise between 8% and 10%,
sending its shares up 1.2%.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the mid-cap
FTSE 250 fell 0.4% by 0934 GMT, dragged down by budget
airline Wizz Air after it said uncertainty for
consumers rose.
Aston Martin slumped 13.9% after it blamed global
supply chain issues, as the luxury carmaker cut its annual
deliveries and margin forecasts.
Next Plc rose 2.1%, after the British clothing
retailer stuck to its earlier guidance.
Investors globally remained optimistic ahead of what
will likely be the Fed's fourth straight 75-basis-point interest
rate increase, with many hoping for signs of a slowdown in
future rate hikes.
The Bank of England is also expected to tighten rates on
Thursday by 75 basis points.
"They have their own reasons for raising rates, but are
both facing the same issues – inflation," said Raed Alkhedr,
chief market analyst at Equiti Capital.
Third-quarter earnings among companies on the FTSE 100
have so far painted a mixed picture, as some firms performed
better than expected as COVID restrictions eased globally, while
some battled supply chain snags and surging inflation.
"It is after a certain level that interest rate hikes
start hitting company results... So, I think that during the
first quarter of the coming year, a recession will be so clear
such that we are going to start feeling the impact on results,"
Alkhedr said.
British American Tobacco Plc fell 3%, to the
bottom of FTSE 100, after Goldman Sachs downgraded its
performance rating for the stock to "neutral".
