Green, amber or red: UK to classify travel destinations in May

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain will confirm in early
May whether it will allow international travel to resume from
May 17 and which countries will fall into the red, amber or
green categories in a traffic light system based on COVID-19
risks.
Airlines, desperate for a bumper summer after a year of
restrictions, criticised proposals from the government's Global
Travel Taskforce, which include COVID tests, saying the 100
pound cost of PCR testing for those arriving from low-risk green
countries would put off many travellers.
Giving new details of how it hopes to allow people to travel
this summer, the taskforce also said work was going on to
develop a certification system, sometimes called "vaccine
passports", for inbound and outbound travel.
Britain is gradually emerging from a strict winter lockdown
prompted by a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. As things
stand, international travel is banned except under specific
circumstances defined by the government.
But the government's proposals for restarting travel fell
short of airline industry hopes.
"This does not represent a reopening of travel as promised
by ministers," said Airlines UK, an industry body which
represents British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair
, Virgin Atlantic and others.
EasyJet, Britain's biggest airline by passenger numbers,
said the PCR test requirement for low-risk countries was a blow
to travellers and called on the government to re-assess its
plan.
"This risks reversing the clock and making flying only for
the wealthy," said easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.
Case numbers in Britain have dropped dramatically since the
January peak but a government priority is to avoid undermining
the success of its vaccination programme by importing
vaccine-resistant variants from overseas.
"The framework announced today will help allow us to reopen
travel safely and sustainably, ensure we protect our hard-won
achievements on the vaccine rollout and offer peace of mind to
both passengers and industry as we begin to take trips abroad
once again," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
The government said it was working with the travel industry
and with private COVID-19 test providers to cut the cost of
travel.
"This could include cheaper tests being used when
holidaymakers return home, as well as whether the government
would be able to provide pre-departure tests," the travel
taskforce said.
Under the traffic light system, restrictions such as hotel
quarantine, home quarantine and compulsory COVID tests will
apply differently depending on which category of country a
passenger arrives from.
Factors in assessing categories will include the percentage
of the population that has been vaccinated, the rate of
infection, the prevalence of variants of concern and the
country's access to reliable genomic sequencing.
There will be a "green watchlist" identifying countries most
at risk of moving from green to amber, although the government
said it would not hesitate to change a country's category should
data show risk had increased.
The taskforce indicated that a digital travel certification
system would be part of the plan but gave few details beyond
saying that Britain wanted to play a leading role in developing
standards in this area.
