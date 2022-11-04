Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
1852.25 GBX   +1.63%
10:34aIN BRIEF: Wizz Air recognised for sustainability at aviation awards
AN
06:16aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts British Land; Exane cuts Sainsbury
AN
11/03LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Peel Hunt reinitiates Tullow Oil with 'buy'
AN
Summary 
Summary

IN BRIEF: Wizz Air recognised for sustainability at aviation awards

11/04/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Wizz Air Holdings PLC - Budapest-based ultra-low-cost airline - Receives 'Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year' at Centre for Aviation summit in Singapore. It also receives recognition as the 'EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year'.

Wizz Air claims to have the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per passenger kilometre in Europe. The CAPA environmental sustainability awards recognise airlines and airports who put climate change at the forefront of their business and strive for carbon neutrality.

Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi says: "When it comes to decarbonising aviation, Wizz Air is laser focused on the technology and innovations available here and now. We are confident that by investing in the most modern aircraft and engines we will be able to continuously reduce passengers' carbon footprint and deliver the targeted CO2 intensity decrease by 2030 and beyond. We stay committed to making Wizz Air the most environmentally efficient choice of air travel."

Current stock price: 1,866.00 pence, up 2.4% on Friday

12-month change: down 60%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.47% 5245.28 Real-time Quote.-15.20%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.06% 1852.5 Delayed Quote.-56.48%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 835 M 3 743 M 3 743 M
Net income 2023 -655 M -639 M -639 M
Net Debt 2023 3 639 M 3 551 M 3 551 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 155 M 2 103 M 2 103 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 709
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 20,87 €
Average target price 28,93 €
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Ian Malin Group Chief Financial Officer
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-56.48%2 103
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.61%23 904
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.19%20 461
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.64%17 436
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.78%14 568
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.26%13 496