IN BRIEF: Wizz Air recognised for sustainability at aviation awards

Wizz Air Holdings PLC - Budapest-based ultra-low-cost airline - Receives 'Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year' at Centre for Aviation summit in Singapore. It also receives recognition as the 'EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year'.

Wizz Air claims to have the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per passenger kilometre in Europe. The CAPA environmental sustainability awards recognise airlines and airports who put climate change at the forefront of their business and strive for carbon neutrality.

Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi says: "When it comes to decarbonising aviation, Wizz Air is laser focused on the technology and innovations available here and now. We are confident that by investing in the most modern aircraft and engines we will be able to continuously reduce passengers' carbon footprint and deliver the targeted CO2 intensity decrease by 2030 and beyond. We stay committed to making Wizz Air the most environmentally efficient choice of air travel."

Current stock price: 1,866.00 pence, up 2.4% on Friday

12-month change: down 60%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.