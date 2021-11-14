Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/12 11:37:37 am
4801 GBX   -1.07%
08:55aIndigo Partners airlines order 255 Airbus A321 jets
RE
07:44aJuggernauts grab spotlight from jumbos at Dubai Airshow
RE
11/10Wizz Air CEO says business class flying bad for environment
RE
Indigo Partners airlines order 255 Airbus A321 jets

11/14/2021 | 08:55am EST
A Wizz Air Airbus A321 aircraft takes off after the unveiling ceremony of the 100th plane of its fleet at Budapest Airport

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Low-cost airlines investor Bill Franke handed Airbus SE a multibillion dollar order for 255 single-aisle A321 passenger jets on Sunday.

The order includes 102 planes for Europe's Wizz Air and 91 for the U.S.-based Frontier Airlines, and 39 and 23 for Volaris and JetSMART respectively, Airbus said in a statement on Sunday.

Frontier Airlines said on Sunday that the new aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2029, a separate statement showed.

Airbus signed the deal with Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, JetSMART and Volaris at the Dubai Airshow under a joint agreement with Franke's private equity firm Indigo Partners. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.23% 112.14 Real-time Quote.24.91%
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V. -3.77% 36.21 End-of-day quote.46.18%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.93% 16.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.07% 4801 Delayed Quote.4.62%
