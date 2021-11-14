Indigo Partners airlines order 255 Airbus A321 jets

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Low-cost airlines investor Bill
Franke handed Airbus SE a multibillion dollar order for
255 single-aisle A321 passenger jets on Sunday.
The order includes 102 planes for Europe's Wizz Air
and 91 for the U.S.-based Frontier Airlines, and 39 and
23 for Volaris and JetSMART respectively, Airbus said in a
statement on Sunday.
Frontier Airlines said on Sunday that the new aircraft are
scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2029, a separate
statement showed.
Airbus signed the deal with Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines,
JetSMART and Volaris at the Dubai Airshow under a joint
agreement with Franke's private equity firm Indigo Partners.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson)