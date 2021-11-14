Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/12 11:37:37 am
4801 GBX   -1.07%
06:54aJuggernauts grab spotlight from jumbos at Dubai Airshow
RE
11/10Wizz Air CEO says business class flying bad for environment
RE
11/10USE IT OR LOSE IT : Coalition calls for airport slots rule
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Juggernauts grab spotlight from jumbos at Dubai Airshow

11/14/2021 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Airbus A350 model is displayed at the Airbus pavilion during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The nuts and bolts of post-pandemic trade loomed over the first major aerospace event since the coronavirus crisis on Sunday, as planemakers touted new freighters plans at the Dubai Airshow.

Plane giants Airbus and Boeing are hoping to launch the West's first all-new flying juggernauts in 25 years as e-commerce gets a boost from the global pandemic.

Airbus, without a buyer after launching a freighter version of its A350 jet in the summer, was knocking on the door of one the industry's go-to patrons for new plane launches, Steven Udvar-Hazy's Air Lease Corp, industry sources said.

And for best-selling small passenger planes, the founder of Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air was also seen ready to hand Airbus an order in Dubai, four years after taking part in a group of airlines striking a record deal at the same event.

Reuters reported in September that Wizz was in negotiations with Airbus over the purchase of at least 100 more jets.

Air Lease is expected to be among early customers for a long-haul A350 freighter alongside an unspecified cargo firm, industry publication The Air Current reported.

Airbus declined comment at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday, the first day of the Middle East industry event. Wizz and Air Lease were not immediately available for comment.

An A350 freighter would go up against a proposed cargo version of Boeing's 777X passenger series, a twin-engined successor to the soon-to-be-halted 747.

Boeing has not launched the cargo variant but analysts say it is widely expected to do soon as it negotiates with potential buyers including major cargo player Qatar Airways.

Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, who is locked in a dispute with Airbus over the quality of A350 passenger planes, said in June Qatar was in discussions over a possible 777X freighter.

Freighters have replaced jumbo passenger jets in typical dealmaking at the showcase event, as the industry looks to put on a brave face after losing two years of passenger growth to the global drop in travel caused by COVID-19.

In contrast to the passenger market, air freight is booming as consumers increasingly shop online while global supply chain constraints have limited the amount of cargo that can be moved.

MILITARY DELEGATIONS

Converted passenger jets are also riding the freight boom. Reykjavik-headquartered lessor Icelease announced an order for 11 Boeing 737-800 converted freighters on Sunday.

Chief Operating Officer Magnus Stephensen said demand for freighters would continue to expand even as passenger jets grounded by the pandemic return to the skies, putting currently unused capacity in their cargo holds back into the market.

"The COVID pandemic has changed the cargo environment for good," he said. "E-commerce has entirely changed the outlook."

Military officials also gathered as diplomats say Gulf states and neighbors are questioning Washington's commitment to the region following a pull-out from Afghanistan.

Washington is the key security partner for the six Gulf Arab countries that include Saudi Arabia and the UAE, though European states have sought to increase their influence.

U.S. Lieutenant General Gregory Guillot, the top American air force general in the Middle East, said on Saturday the U.S. was committed to the region but that "size and presence could adjust" at times depending on what was happening elsewhere.

Israel has a public presence at the show for the first time after establishing diplomatic ties with the UAE last year.

Russia is due to present its Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" fighter, a competitor to the U.S. F-35 that the UAE is buying as part of a deal with Washington following the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel.

The Emirati deal has slowed as U.S. senators seek more control of arms deals, including assurances that weapons sales to Middle East countries won't undermine Israeli security. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.23% 112.14 Real-time Quote.24.91%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.07% 4801 Delayed Quote.4.62%
All news about WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:54aJuggernauts grab spotlight from jumbos at Dubai Airshow
RE
11/10Wizz Air CEO says business class flying bad for environment
RE
11/10USE IT OR LOSE IT : Coalition calls for airport slots rule
AQ
11/09Wizz Air, Gatwick Call For Reinstatement Of Pre-COVID-19 UK Airport Slot Rules
MT
11/09Britain must reinstate airport slot rules, say Gatwick and Wizz
RE
11/08HSBC Cuts Wizz Air PT, Keeps Reduce Rating
MT
11/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Elon challenges disrupts traditional finance
11/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, GitLab, International Consolidated Airlines, Tesla, Uber..
11/05Wizz Air's revenue lifts as travel picks up to pre-pandemic levels
AQ
11/04Wizz Air warns of winter headwinds after summer returns to profit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 914 M 2 190 M 2 190 M
Net income 2022 -377 M -431 M -431 M
Net Debt 2022 2 182 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 764 M 6 601 M 6 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 960
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,93 €
Average target price 59,99 €
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Iain Wetherall Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC4.62%6 601
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.00%26 928
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.97%21 839
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.74%17 594
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.41%16 595
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.15.21%16 135