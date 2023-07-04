(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

On The Beach Group PLC, up 1.5% at 98.02 pence, 12-month range 88.80p-192.19p. The beach holiday retailer rises amid gains in the travel sector, prompted by positive updates from budget carriers Wizz Air Holdings PLC and Ryanair Holdings PLC. Wizz Air says it carried 5.3 million passengers in June, a year-on-year increase of 23%. On a rolling 12-month basis, it has carried 54.2 million, a 49% increase from the previous year. Capacity rose 14% in June alone and 37% on a rolling 12-month basis. Dublin-listed peer Ryanair also says its traffic improved 9.4% to 17.4 million in June, from 15.9 million a year prior.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd, down 1.9% at 426.75p, 12-month range 323.8p-490.0p. The Guernsey-based infrastructure and private equity investment manager edges into the red, despite a largely strong set of annual results. In the financial year ended March 31, revenue rises 38% year-on-year to GBP119.2 million from GBP86.1 million. Assets under management at March 31 climb 38% to GBP12.2 billion from GBP8.8 billion the year before, whilst funds under management were up by 35% to GBP9.0 billion from GBP6.7 billion year-on-year. Declares final dividend of 15.5p per share for its financial year from 9.8p per share last year, bringing total to 20.1p per share, a 46% increase from 13.8p per share. However, as of June 30, both assets under management and funds under management were marginally lower at GBP12.0 billion and GBP8.8 billion respectively.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.