(Alliance News) - Budget airlines Ryanair Holdings PLC and Wizz Air Holdings PLC on Monday both said passenger traffic increased in August compared to a year before, with Wizz Air also seeing improved aircraft usage.

Dublin-based Ryanair said that it carried 19 million passengers in August, up 11% from 17 million a year prior. The load factor was unchanged at 96%.

On a rolling 12-month basis to August, Ryanair said it carried 177.4 million passengers, up 20% from 147.9 million a year before. The load factor improved to 94% from 89%.

The Irish airline noted that 350 flights were cancelled between Monday and Tuesday last week due to an air traffic computer failure, which affected 63,000 passengers. Ryanair noted the computer failure still has not been explained by UK air traffic controller NATS.

Budapest-based Wizz Air said it carried 6.1 million passengers in August, representing a 24% compared to 5.0 million passengers in August 2022, at a load factor of 94%, up from 91% a year ago.

On a rolling 12-month basis, Wizz Air carried 56.6 million passengers, reflecting a 43% rise from 39.5 million a year before, at a load factor of 90%, up from 84%.

Shares in Ryanair were down 1.1% at EUR16.05 each in Frankfurt on Monday morning, while Wizz Air shares were up 2.2% at 2,249.00 pence each.

