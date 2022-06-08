UK stocks slip as rate hike, inflation fears bite; Wizz Air down on bleak outlook

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%
* Wizz Air falls on wider annual loss, Q1 operating loss
forecast
* Aveva down on weak outlook amid inflation woes
June 8 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index slipped on
Wednesday on worries that aggressive policy tightening by
central banks will stifle global growth, while Wizz Air fell
after the budget airline forecast a first-quarter operating
loss.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, with banks
among the biggest drags.
Financial stocks aren't proving resilient in the session as
fears about how the slowdown will affect borrowing are making
investors nervous, said Susannah Streeter, senior markets
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
There is also a "resurgence of concerns about rampant
inflation and what effect aggressive policies aimed at curbing
it could have on global growth."
Markets expect the European Central Bank on Thursday to lay
the groundwork for rapid rate rises. Money markets ramped up
bets on Wednesday to price in 75 basis points of hikes from the
ECB by September.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to raise its
benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points next week and again in
July, while for the Bank of England, markets are pricing in
another 25-basis-point rate rise at the upcoming June meeting.
The midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.3%.
The domestically focussed index is down more than 13% this
year on fears about the economic toll from surging prices, while
the blue-chip FTSE 100 has edged up 2.7%, buoyed by strong
commodity prices.
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast
by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning that Russia's
invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19
pandemic, and many countries now faced recession.
Wizz Air fell 5.9% after the airline forecast an
operating loss for the first quarter and reported a bigger
annual loss due to staff shortages and supply snags.
Aveva declined 2.6% after the industrial software
firm flagged lower revenue growth in fiscal 2023 owing to
inflationary pressures.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)