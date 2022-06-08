Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:08 2022-06-08 am EDT
2565.50 GBX   -7.05%
05:01aEuropean shares slip as Credit Suisse drags banks lower after profit warning
RE
04:45aUK stocks slip as rate hike, inflation fears bite; Wizz Air down on bleak outlook
RE
02:32aWizz Air's FY22 Loss Swells Amid Higher Operating Expenses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK stocks slip as rate hike, inflation fears bite; Wizz Air down on bleak outlook

06/08/2022 | 04:45am EDT
* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

* Wizz Air falls on wider annual loss, Q1 operating loss forecast

* Aveva down on weak outlook amid inflation woes

June 8 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index slipped on Wednesday on worries that aggressive policy tightening by central banks will stifle global growth, while Wizz Air fell after the budget airline forecast a first-quarter operating loss.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, with banks among the biggest drags.

Financial stocks aren't proving resilient in the session as fears about how the slowdown will affect borrowing are making investors nervous, said Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

There is also a "resurgence of concerns about rampant inflation and what effect aggressive policies aimed at curbing it could have on global growth."

Markets expect the European Central Bank on Thursday to lay the groundwork for rapid rate rises. Money markets ramped up bets on Wednesday to price in 75 basis points of hikes from the ECB by September.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points next week and again in July, while for the Bank of England, markets are pricing in another 25-basis-point rate rise at the upcoming June meeting.

The midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.3%.

The domestically focussed index is down more than 13% this year on fears about the economic toll from surging prices, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 has edged up 2.7%, buoyed by strong commodity prices.

The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries now faced recession.

Wizz Air fell 5.9% after the airline forecast an operating loss for the first quarter and reported a bigger annual loss due to staff shortages and supply snags.

Aveva declined 2.6% after the industrial software firm flagged lower revenue growth in fiscal 2023 owing to inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 4.22% 2325 Delayed Quote.-34.49%
FTSE 100 -0.02% 7598.68 Delayed Quote.3.03%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.16% 20367.94 Delayed Quote.-12.67%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.35% 840.4 Delayed Quote.-38.21%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -7.36% 2562 Delayed Quote.-34.10%
All news about WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Analyst Recommendations on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 1 656 M 1 772 M 1 772 M
Net income 2022 -646 M -691 M -691 M
Net Debt 2022 2 378 M 2 543 M 2 543 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 345 M 3 578 M 3 578 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 960
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,46 €
Average target price 45,23 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.10%3 578
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.69%25 476
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.68%17 185
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.25%16 795
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.10%15 177
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.99%14 400