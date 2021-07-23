WIZZ AIR : ANNOUNCES 2 NEW INTERNATIONAL ROUTES FROM SPAIN

Jul 22, 2021, 10:00

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing airline, announces today two new international routes: from Gran Canaria to Milan Malpensa and to Rome Fiumicino. Starting from 3 October, Spanish passengers will have an opportunity to discover rich culture and history of these places with a convenient WIZZ schedule and attractive fares from UAH 34.99 EUR*. All savvy travellers can already book tickets to these destinations on wizzair.com and via WIZZ mobile app.

By opening new Spanish routes, Wizz Air further underlines its commitment to Spanish market and offers its customers and the country's visitors truly affordable air travel services. WIZZ's operations in the country will further contribute to the local economy, aviation and tourism development while providing low-fare and high-quality travel opportunities.

Wizz Air has introduced a new era of sanitized travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air's aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ's stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline's aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air's new health and safety video, for more information.

Wizz Air also offers its passengers variety of services and tools for safe and comfortable travel planning. Thus, by adding WIZZ Flex to a booking, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings, is a peace of mind during these uncertain times. In addition, Wizz Air has recently introduced its chatbot Amelia, which allows customers to easily acquire information related to their flights.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said:'We are delighted to announce two new routes from Spain. We believe that these new flights will strengthen cultural and economic connections between Italy and Spain, while bringing even more truly affordable air travel services to passengers. Wizz Air does everything possible for its customers to enjoy safe and smooth travel experience. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming travelers on board of our young and modern fleet.'

WIZZ AIR'S NEWEST ROUTES FROM ITALY

New routes Frequency Start date Fares from* Gran Canaria - Milan Malpensa Thursday, Sunday 3 October 2021 34.99 EUR Gran Canaria - Rome Fiumicino Thursday, Sunday 3 October 2021 34.99 EUR

* One way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.