    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES COOPERATION WITH NATIONAL AVIATION UNIVERSITY TO SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL CAREERS OF STUDENTS

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Oct 29, 2021, 10:00

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing airline, has signed a Letter of Intent today with the National Aviation University in Ukraine to equip students with the opportunity to launch their professional careers upon graduation. This cooperation is a milestone within the Wizz Air recruitment framework, as it will accelerate the students' skills development within the aviation industry, by providing the university with direct access to recruitment events and insightful informational lectures.

Thank to this collaboration, graduates who have completed their studies and received the required flight training will be able to apply directly for the Wizz Air pilot positions. With successful completion of the enrolment procedure, interested candidates can join the Flight deck team at Ukrainian bases, either in Kyiv or Lviv. Besides the direct access to recruitment, the students will get four days of lectures in the last year of their studies to get familiar with the company, pilot life, recruitment procedures and airline preparation provided by the Wizz Air Team.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the chance to operate the airline's continuously growing fleet of young, modern and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air is dedicated to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with a total of 500 Airbus aircraft expected by 2030 - creating a plethora of opportunities for pilots seeking rapid career progression, a competitive salary, industry-leading training and development, an indefinite and secure contract, and a variety of flexible and fixed roster patterns.

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group, said: "It is with great pleasure, we are announcing our partnership with the National Aviation University. We believe that this cooperation will support the successful start of students' career in the aviation industry with exclusive recruitment opportunities. Wizz Air offers young talent excellent progression opportunities, along with a competitive salary and compensation and benefits package. We are committed to supporting our crew with opportunities to quickly develop. As we've returned to our pre-pandemic capacity and focus now on growth, we look forward to welcoming talented candidates to join our growing team."

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Iain Wetherall Chief Investment Officer
