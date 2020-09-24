Log in
WIZZ AIR : LAUNCHES INTERACTIVE TRAVEL PLANNING MAPA user friednly website feature to check Operating routes and travel rules in the WIZZ network

09/24/2020

Sep 23, 2020, 09:00

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing and greenest* airline, has launched the Travel Planning Map, a new and continuously updated website search tool designed to help passengers determine which destinations in the WIZZ network they can fly to at that precise moment in time and helpfully inform them of coronavirus-related travel restrictions in place.

During these uncertain times, passengers can rely on Wizz Air's Travel Planning Map to check operating routes and relevant travel rules using a colour-coded system. To use the map, passengers simply should click on their desired departure airport and then can choose from any available destinations in the WIZZ network. Countries and airports are colour-coded depending on restrictions - green meaning there are no restrictions to enter the country via air, yellow meaning there are partial restrictions (test/quarantine/residence) to enter the country via air and red meaning there is a full or partial entry ban to the country via air.

For further information on travel regulations, passengers can click on specific routes to take them to a country-specific travel information page which includes relevant links to local Government websites, useful travel pages and any pre-departure mandatory forms that need to be filled out.

The Travel Planning Map is updated daily at 18:00 CET, but Wizz Air recommends that passengers double-check entry requirements before departure as they might be subject to changes daily and the airline always encourages its passengers to purchase WIZZ Flex for ultimate peace of mind. By adding WIZZ Flex to a booking, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice.

Zsuzsa Poos, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Wizz Air, said: 'We are always looking to enhance customer experience all through the passenger journey as well as on our website and this new search tool will make it easier for passengers to determine where they can and can't travel. We believe that the Travel Planning Map will ease passengers' concerns about travelling during these uncertain times as it keeps them up to date with the latest travel information so that passengers can continue to discover new and exciting destinations in the WIZZ network. Our purpose is simple, to liberate lives through affordable travel, and the Travel Planning Map is yet another way we are fulfilling this promise for our customers.'


* Wizz Air's carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:34:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 343 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
Net income 2021 -266 M -310 M -310 M
Net Debt 2021 1 284 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 930 M 3 427 M 3 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,43 €
Last Close Price 34,29 €
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stephen L. Johnson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.28%3 427
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.45%19 198
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.97%14 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-33.12%14 294
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%12 242
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.08%10 679
