WIZZ AIR : ANNOUNCES NEW SUMMER ROUTES

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing airline today announces the addition of five new low-fare holiday routes from Poland. WIZZ's new exciting routes, which will be launched in summer 2021, offer connections between 3 Polish airports with 5 destinations. New amazing Greek Islands: Crete, Santorini are waiting for our Gdansk passengers while Kraków network widen of Split (Cratia) route and WIZZ offers now flights from Warsaw Chopin Airport to Thessaloniki and Preveza-Aktion, which is a airline's newest station. Tickets to all those sunshine destinations are now available for sale on www.wizzair.com or via mobile app with fares starting from PLN 179**.

Wizz Air's new holiday routes include five summer destinations from Poland. All routes will be lauched in June 2021. Wizz Air will operate twice weekly flights from Warsaw to Thessaloniki and Preveza-Aktion, two times weekly from Gdansk to the outstanding Greek island of Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini, additionally the airline will also start two-weekly flights from Krakow to Croatian city of Split.

The new routes are expected to stimulate aviation and hospitality sectors in the regions, while allowing passengers from Poland to travel on WIZZ's lowest fares to the Greece and Croatia. Tickets for the new connection are now available for sale on www.wizzair.com or via mobile app.

To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has implemented additional hygiene measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport. In an attempt to contain the spread of possible infection, passengers are kindly asked to adhere to the new physical distancing rules both during boarding and disembarkation.

While the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft filter out 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air within the cabin, the crew as well as passengers are required to wear masks throughout the flight.

Wizz Air has created a new, constantly updated WIZZ travel planning map so that passengers can see which destinations in the WIZZ network can be flown at any given time. It is also a source of information on applicable travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

To travel worry-free in these uncertain times, Wizz Air encourages passengers to use WIZZ Flex By choosing this service, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice.

All tickets to our new destinations can be booked on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app*.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager, said: 'Today we are pleased to emphasized our strong commitment to Poland by announcing another five new routes from Warsaw, Gdansk and Krakow to attractive summer destinations in Greece and Croatia. With today's announcement we are brininging to Polish travellers more opportunities to enjoy long-awaited holidays this summer. Thanks to Wizz Air's enhanced health measures onboard, passengers can enjoy travel while feeling safe and comfortable.

WIZZ AIR'S NEWEST ROUTES FROM POLAND

ROUTE DAYS FARES FROM** STARTS GDANSK - HERAKLION Wednesday, Sunday 179 PLN 13 June 2021 GDANSK - SANTORINI Monday, Friday 179 PLN 11 June 2021 KRAKOW - SPLIT Monday, Friday 179 PLN 11 June 2021 WARSAW-THESSALONIKI Wednesday, Sunday 179 PLN 13 June 2021 WARSAW-PREVEZA Monday, Friday 179 PLN 11 June 2021

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.