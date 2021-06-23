WIZZ AIR : EXPANDS ITS NETWORK IN ALBANIA

Jun 23, 2021, 11:00

A NEW AIRCRAFT IN TIRANA BASE AND 2 NEW ROUTES STARTING FROM JULY 2021

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing airline today announces the allocation of one Airbus A321 aircraft to its Tirana base and adding two new routes from Tirana to Barcelona in Spain and Cologne in Germany, which will be launched in July 2021. With this announcement, Wizz Air also increases flights frequency on ten already operated routes from Tirana.All travelers can already book tickets to these destinations on wizzair.com and via WIZZ mobile app, with fares starting from 29.99 EUR*.

This additional aircraft and the capacity it brings to the region represents a significant investment in Tirana International Airport and the local region by creating over 40 direct jobs and over 500 indirect jobs**, supporting industries such as aviation, transportation, hospitality and tourism. By increasing the annual capacity of Tirana Airport by over 574,000, Wizz Air provides local passengers with even more affordable and exciting travel opportunities on their doorstep. By connecting Tirana with Barcelona and Cologne, while offering attractive ticket fares, Wizz Air brings more opportunities to visit relatives and friends or to book long awaited holidays.

Wizz Air is an investment grade credit rated airline, with a fleet of an average age of 5.4 years comprising of the currently available most efficient and sustainable Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo family single aisle aircraft. In line with the company's sustainability actions, Wizz Air's carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger). Wizz Air has the largest order book of over 250 aircraft of the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo family which will enable the airline to further reduce its environmental footprint in Italy as well as across its entire network.

Wizz Air leads the relaunch of the sector under the motto of 'SAY YES TO FLYING' with strict sanitary and hygienic measures to protect passengers and crew. The HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft already filter 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air, Wizz Air's health and safety protocols ensure an ultra-clean environment on board and the reduction of unnecessary human interaction and non-essential physical contact, so that WIZZ passengers are safe traveling to their destination. The ventilation system on board the Wizz Air aircraft is modern and effective and it completely changes the air in the cabin about 20 times per hour.

By adding WIZZ Flex to their booking, passengers can be assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes.

Wizz Air recruits ambitious candidates for its bases in Europe. More details here.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air said: 'I am pleased to announce the basing of a fifth aircraft in Tirana and the launch of two new routes to Barcelona and Cologne. Our brand new A321ceo aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers while operating with the lowest environmental footprint. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board with great service and a smile.'

Dr. Constantin von Alvensleben, Chief Executive Officer of Tirana International Airport said: 'The fact that Wizz Air stations five aircraft in Tirana is a great sign of trust in the location and a result of the many years of successful cooperation. It offers a new prospect for Albania bringing the country closer to Europe. I am delighted to announce our commitment to continue to collaborate with Wizz Air for an essential development that will support Albania's economic recovery as well offer consumers a wide range of affordable destinations at low fares'.

WIZZ AIR'S NEWEST ROUTES FROM TIRANA

ROUTE DAYS FARES FROM** STARTS Tirana - Barcelona Tuesday, Saturday 29.99 EUR 31 July 2021 Tirana - Cologne Thursday, Sunday 29.99 EUR 1 August 2021

FREQUENCY INCREASES:

DESTINATION DAYS Tirana - Milan Bergamo 7x → 11x Tirana - Bologna 5x → 7x Tirana - Brussels Charleroi 2x → 3x Tirana - Dortmund 3x → 5x Tirana - Genoa 2x → 3x Tirana - London Luton 10x → 12x Tirana - Milan Malpensa 12x → 14x Tirana - Pisa (Tuscany) 4x → 7x Tirana - Turin 2x → 3x Tirana - Venice Treviso 5x → 7x

*One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

**ACI suggests creation of 750 on-site jobs for every million carried passengers.