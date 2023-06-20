|
Wizz Air Holding : EPS cut (2022: from -4.54 to -5.07, 2023: from 3.39 to 3.90)
|Sales 2024
|
5 244 M
5 729 M
5 729 M
|Net income 2024
|
356 M
389 M
389 M
|Net Debt 2024
|
3 709 M
4 053 M
4 053 M
|P/E ratio 2024
|12,0x
|Yield 2024
|-
|Capitalization
|
3 557 M
3 869 M
3 887 M
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,39x
|EV / Sales 2025
|1,14x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 389
|Free-Float
|74,1%
|Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|34,44 €
|Average target price
|41,11 €
|Spread / Average Target
|19,4%