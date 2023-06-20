Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-06-20 am EDT
2900.00 GBX   -1.39%
01:28pWizz Air Holding : EPS cut (2022: from  -4.54 to -5.07, 2023: from  3.39 to 3.90)
Alphavalue
11:37aWorld's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft
RE
06/14Volaris Joins Investment Deal to Accelerate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wizz Air Holding : EPS cut (2022: from  -4.54 to -5.07, 2023: from  3.39 to 3.90)

06/20/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

© Alphavalue 2023
All news about WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
01:28pWizz Air Holding : EPS cut (2022: from  -4.54 to -5.07, 2023: from  3..
Alphavalue
11:37aWorld's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft
RE
06/14Volaris Joins Investment Deal to Accelerate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
MT
06/14UBS Upgrades Wizz Air to Buy from Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
06/14Britain's Economic Recovery, Improved EU Industrial Production Drive French Stocks High..
MT
06/14UBS raises Wizz Air to 'buy'
AN
06/14Lower start as UK economy sees minor growth in April
AN
06/14WIZZ AIR : Raised to Buy by UBS
MD
06/14Airbus Set to Deliver Chinese-made Jetliner to Wizz Air
MT
06/13WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES TEN NEW ROUTES FROM ALBANIA; With the newest additions to its networ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 5 244 M 5 729 M 5 729 M
Net income 2024 356 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2024 3 709 M 4 053 M 4 053 M
P/E ratio 2024 12,0x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 3 557 M 3 869 M 3 887 M
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
EV / Sales 2025 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 389
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 34,44 €
Average target price 41,11 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Ian Malin Group Chief Financial Officer
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC54.42%3 887
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED38.70%29 687
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.30.22%27 502
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.00%20 662
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.41.91%17 546
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.54%17 338
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer