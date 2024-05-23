More about the company
Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Hungary-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost low-fare passenger air transportation services on scheduled, short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East as well as North Africa and North-West Asia, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries. Wizz Air Holdings Plc operates a fleet of more than 206 ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft. Airbus A321neo aircraftâs new generation engines offer environmental benefits with the lower environmental footprint per passenger. Wizz Air Holdings Plc works along with its subsidiaries: Wizz Air Hungary Ltd., Wizz Air UK Ltd., Wizz Air Abu Dhabi LLC, and Wizz Air Malta Ltd.