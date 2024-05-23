Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Hungary-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost low-fare passenger air transportation services on scheduled, short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East as well as North Africa and North-West Asia, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries. Wizz Air Holdings Plc operates a fleet of more than 206 ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft. Airbus A321neo aircraftâs new generation engines offer environmental benefits with the lower environmental footprint per passenger. Wizz Air Holdings Plc works along with its subsidiaries: Wizz Air Hungary Ltd., Wizz Air UK Ltd., Wizz Air Abu Dhabi LLC, and Wizz Air Malta Ltd.

Sector Airlines