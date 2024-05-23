Stock WIZZ WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Equities

WIZZ

JE00BN574F90

Airlines

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:26:24 2024-05-23 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,100 GBX +7.03% Intraday chart for Wizz Air Holdings Plc +0.09% -4.21%
04:07pm WIZZ AIR HOLDING : Expecting a robust earnings build-up despite disrupted capacity expansion Alphavalue
11:12am Wizz Air swings to annual profit as revenue and passenger numbers rise AN
Latest news about Wizz Air Holdings Plc

London remains flat despite Nvidia boost Our Logo
Wizz Air Swings to Net Profit in FY24; Revenue Up MT
National Grid plans GBP7 billion capital raise AN
Earnings Flash (WIZZ.L) WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS Reports FY24 Revenue EUR5.07B MT
Earnings Flash (WIZZ.L) WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS Reports FY24 EPS EUR2.96 MT
Wizz Air returns to annual profit after three years RE
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Wizz Air plans to buy more than 300 new planes in coming years RE
How easyJet's bet on holidays paid off RE
FTSE 100 hits record again ahead of BoE call AN
UBS raises Centrica to 'buy' from 'neutral AN
FTSE 100 driven higher by US rates optimism AN
Ryanair air traffic up in April; Wizz Air's load factor dips AN
Wizz Air Logs Lower April Passenger Traffic MT
Shell unveils USD3.5 billion buyback; Melrose bullish AN
Wizz Air Holdings plc Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Rolling 12 Months Ended 30 April 2024 CI
FTSE 100 hits high on offer for Anglo American AN
Wizz Air says pricing remains strong as demand for air travel blooms AN
WIZZ AIR HOLDING : A favourable guidance cut Alphavalue
Wizz Air full-year net income in line with expectations RE
Wizz Air Flags Return to Net Income, Higher Revenue for FY24 MT
Stocks down on Israel attack on Isfahan, Iran AN
European stocks slump amid Middle East escalation AN

Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Hungary-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost low-fare passenger air transportation services on scheduled, short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East as well as North Africa and North-West Asia, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries. Wizz Air Holdings Plc operates a fleet of more than 206 ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft. Airbus A321neo aircraftâs new generation engines offer environmental benefits with the lower environmental footprint per passenger. Wizz Air Holdings Plc works along with its subsidiaries: Wizz Air Hungary Ltd., Wizz Air UK Ltd., Wizz Air Abu Dhabi LLC, and Wizz Air Malta Ltd.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
23.04 EUR
Average target price
30.72 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.29%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi.
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Wizz Air Holdings Plc
-3.14% 2.58B
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
+26.09% 33.29B
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Ryanair Holdings plc
-2.75% 22.62B
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+48.31% 20.19B
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
+2.29% 17.86B
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+25.51% 17.24B
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-11.74% 15.44B
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+40.09% 13.78B
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-2.42% 13.44B
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
+4.38% 11.08B
Other Airlines
