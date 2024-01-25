Stock WIZZ WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Equities

WIZZ

JE00BN574F90

Airlines

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:53:37 2024-01-25 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,976 GBX -2.66% Intraday chart for Wizz Air Holdings Plc +0.73% -10.00%
04:36pm WIZZ AIR HOLDING : FY25 capacity potential to be largely eroded by the GTF engine issues Alphavalue
03:10pm WIZZ AIR HOLDING : EPS cut (2023: -1.7%, 2024: -16.5%) Alphavalue
Latest news about Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Aviation industry needs to refocus, says Wizz Air CEO RE
Stocks down before expected ECB hold and US data AN
Wizz Air Holdings plc Announces Committee Changes CI
Wizz Air's Q3 loss swells on MidEast disruptions RE
Wizz Air swings to loss amid Israel-Hamas war but sees revenue jump AN
Investors in wait-and-see mode Our Logo
Transcript : Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Stocks drift lower before ECB decision AN
UK stocks under pressure as earnings disappoint RE
Wizz Air Swings to Attributable Loss in Fiscal Q3; Revenue Up MT
Haleon sells ChapStick; RS reports market weakness AN
Wizz Air reports bigger third-quarter loss RE
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Stocks to fall ahead of ECB, US GDP AN
PMI data and China bank measures boost stocks AN
Ryanair, the low-cost airline, has turned its market upside down Our Logo
HSBC cuts Compass; Berenberg lowers Victrex AN
Citi says 'buy' Segro; Barclays cuts Sage AN
BofA cuts Pearson, raises Just Eat Takeaway AN
UK retail sales see shock fall; 4imprint trades well AN
Investor optimism is tested to the max Our Logo
Davy Downgrades Wizz Air to Neutral from Outperform MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Block, Morgan Stanley, Uber, Goldman Sachs...

More charts

Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
23.74 EUR
Average target price
30.71 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.35%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi.
-10.41% 2 674 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
-0.60% 24 455 M $
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Ryanair Holdings plc
-0.92% 23 148 M $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
+1.22% 20 200 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-4.66% 14 496 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
-3.51% 13 512 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+3.45% 13 396 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-4.23% 13 034 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+9.80% 11 453 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-2.06% 10 471 M $
Other Airlines
