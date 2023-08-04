Equities WIZZ JE00BN574F90
|2369.00 GBX
|+2.38%
|-0.96%
|+24.39%
WIZZ AIR HOLDING : In-line Q1 and reiterated FY guidance; concerns regarding engine issue-driven capacity cuts
Jefferies raises John Wood to 'buy'
WIZZ AIR HOLDING : In-line Q1 and reiterated FY guidance; concerns regarding engine issue-driven capacity cuts
Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.
2023-11-09 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
26.88EUR
Average target price
41.06EUR
Spread / Average Target
+52.76%
Sector Other Airlines
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.39%
|3 041 M $
|+19.68%
|3 074 M $
|+70.56%
|3 107 M $
|+72.17%
|2 723 M $
|+25.12%
|3 418 M $
|-7.76%
|2 303 M $
|+4.09%
|2 216 M $
|+14.69%
|2 182 M $
|+22.06%
|4 114 M $
|+160.63%
|1 912 M $