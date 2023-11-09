|
|1,680.00 GBX
|-9.82%
|+1.73%
|-11.79%
|07:02pm
|FTSE 100 Ends Three-Day Falling Streak After Mixed Updates
Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.
04:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
21.39EUR
Average target price
36.24EUR
Spread / Average Target
+69.45%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.79%
|2 367 M $
|+4.35%
|21 881 M $
|+38.66%
|20 320 M $
|+13.56%
|19 172 M $
|-25.18%
|15 485 M $
|-26.57%
|13 342 M $
|+1.72%
|12 478 M $
|+28.53%
|11 947 M $
|-23.87%
|11 555 M $
|+62.24%
|11 072 M $
