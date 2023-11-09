Stock WIZZ WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
PDF Report : Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Equities

WIZZ

JE00BN574F90

Airlines

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:10 2023-11-09 am EST 		Intraday chart for Wizz Air Holdings Plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,680.00 GBX -9.82% +1.73% -11.79%
07:02pm FTSE 100 Ends Three-Day Falling Streak After -2- DJ
Latest news about Wizz Air Holdings Plc

FTSE 100 Ends Three-Day Falling Streak After -2- DJ
WIZZ AIR HOLDING : P&W engine issue hurts; downgraded outlook Alphavalue
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Stocks close up on busy corporate day AN
Wizz Air downgrades outlook but swings to interim profit AN
M&S and Unilever raised but Asos cut AN
FTSE 100 kicks off day with cautious gain AN
WIZZ AIR CEO: ISRAEL WAR IS CAUSING DEMAND TO DROP TO COUNTRIES… RE
WIZZ AIR CEO: DON'T THINK WE WILL BE IMPACTED BY POTENTIAL ESCA… RE
WIZZ AIR CEO: LESS CONCERNED ABOUT THE FINANCIAL EXPOSURE TO R… RE
WIZZ AIR CEO: RTX ENGINE ISSUES RIPPLED OVER TO PASSENGER COMPEN… RE
Wizz Air Returns to Profit in Fiscal H1; Revenue Up MT
Wizz Air narrows profit forecast on 'difficult operating conditions' RE
Earnings Flash (WIZZ.L) WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS EUR3.18 MT
Earnings Flash (WIZZ.L) WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue EUR3.05B MT
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
FTSE 100 Closes Flat After Subdued Session DJ
Ryanair's 1st Half Performance Boosts European Airline Shares DJ
Ryanair and Wizz Air post higher passenger numbers in October AN
Wizz Air Records Rise in October Passenger Traffic MT
Factbox: How European airlines have hedged against fuel price increases RE
Wizz Air Holdings plc Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Rolling Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Fitch Maintains Wizz Air's Rating with Negative Outlook MT
Stocks down after difficult week for markets AN

Chart Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Chart Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
04:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
21.39EUR
Average target price
36.24EUR
Spread / Average Target
+69.45%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Wizz Air Holdings Plc
-11.79% 2 367 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
+4.35% 21 881 M $
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Ryanair Holdings plc
+38.66% 20 320 M $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
+13.56% 19 172 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-25.18% 15 485 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-26.57% 13 342 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+1.72% 12 478 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+28.53% 11 947 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-23.87% 11 555 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+62.24% 11 072 M $
Other Airlines
