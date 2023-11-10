|
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,655.00 GBX
|-1.49%
|-9.39%
|-13.10%
|05:02pm
|WIZZ AIR HOLDING : Target cut by -28.8%
|12:54pm
|Stocks firmly in red as UK GDP stagnates
|AN
Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.
SectorAirlines
2024-01-31 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
19.26EUR
Average target price
35.21EUR
Spread / Average Target
+82.81%
EPS Revisions
