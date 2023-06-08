|
Wizz Air Holding : The CEE leaders expansion plan now appears more convincing
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 900 M
4 176 M
4 176 M
|Net income 2023
|
-511 M
-547 M
-547 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 794 M
4 062 M
4 062 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-7,68x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
3 339 M
3 574 M
3 574 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,83x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 709
|Free-Float
|74,1%
|
|Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|32,33 €
|Average target price
|38,79 €
|Spread / Average Target
|20,0%