Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:55:24 2023-06-08 am EDT
2837.50 GBX   +2.14%
03:42aLondon stocks inch higher on mining and energy push; Vodafone slumps
RE
03:40aWizz Air annual loss narrows and revenue doubles
AN
02:54aWizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wizz Air annual loss narrows and revenue doubles

06/08/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Wizz Air Holdings PLC said on Thursday that its annual loss before tax had narrowed and its revenue had more than doubled in a "year of significant growth".

For its financial year ended March 31, the Budapest-based budget airline's pretax loss narrowed by 12% to EUR564.6 million from EUR641.5 million the previous year.

Revenue more than doubled to EUR3.90 billion from EUR1.66 billion the prior year. Wizz Air said this was due to an 88% increase in the number of passengers it carried, rising to 51.1 million from 27.1 million the prior year.

"Financial year 2023 was a year of significant growth for the business, with our key operational and financial performance metrics moving in the right direction as we transition into the post-COVID era," said Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi.

"The effects of fuel price increases and structural capacity issues at airports remained features throughout the year, but we are mitigating these through decisive actions which helped to improve ex-fuel cost performance."

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation swung to a profit of EUR134.3 million from a loss of EUR23.3 million, which the company said was driven by improved financial and operational performances in the second-half of its financial year.

Net financial expenses decreased to EUR176.2 million from EUR97.9 million, and underlying net loss similarly improved, standing at EUR535.1 million compared to EUR642.5 million the previous year.

Total cash at March 31 stood at EUR1.53 billion, up from EUR1.38 billion on the same date last year.

The company paid no dividend in its financial year, unchanged from the past two financial years.

Looking forward, Wizz Air said it was optimistic for the current financial year. The company expects net profit to be in the range between EUR350 million and EUR450 million in the next financial year.

"We are now well placed to continue to drive profitable growth through the rest of the decade and beyond," said CEO Varadi.

"Today we are a more resilient business and expect this year to deliver a new set of record operational and strong financial reports."

Wizz Air Holdings shares were up 2.9% at 2,859.00 pence in London on Thursday.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
03:42aLondon stocks inch higher on mining and energy push; Vodafone slumps
RE
03:40aWizz Air annual loss narrows and revenue doubles
AN
02:54aWizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
02:17aWizz Air's FY23 Net Loss Narrows; Revenue Rises
MT
02:07aWizz Air forecasts return to profit in current year
RE
02:05aEarnings Flash (WIZZ.L) WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS Reports FY23 Loss EUR-5.07
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (WIZZ.L) WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS Posts FY23 Revenue EUR3.9B
MT
02:00aStocks to open flat after surprise BoC hike
AN
12:05aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
06/07European airport traffic 'closest yet' to full recovery from COVID-19
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 900 M 4 176 M 4 176 M
Net income 2023 -505 M -541 M -541 M
Net Debt 2023 3 794 M 4 062 M 4 062 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 339 M 3 574 M 3 574 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 709
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 32,33 €
Average target price 38,53 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Ian Malin Group Chief Financial Officer
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC45.87%3 574
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED24.59%26 520
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.34%24 571
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC37.22%20 427
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.86%16 453
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.31.01%16 198
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer