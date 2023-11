November 09, 2023 at 02:19 am EST

(Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air narrowed its annual profit forecast on Thursday, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and continuing difficult operating conditions.

It also posted an operating profit of 522.9 million euros ($559.8 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 63.8 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)