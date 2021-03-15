Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Wizz Air : Funds Managed by Indigo Partners to Sell Up to GBP400 Million in Wizz Air Shares

03/15/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
By Matteo Castia

Investment funds managed by Indigo Partners LLC are placing up to 400 million pounds ($556.8 million) of shares in Wizz Air Holdings PLC, Barclays PLC said Monday.

The U.K. bank, which has been appointed as global coordinator of the transaction, said Indigo is selling Wizz Air shares by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering.

"A further announcement will be made following completion of the bookbuild, which will contain the number of placing shares and the gross proceeds from the placing," Barclays said.

As of Monday, Indigo holds 15 million ordinary shares in the airline, representing a 17.5% stake, as well as convertible shares and convertible notes.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1332ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.18% 180.28 Delayed Quote.23.13%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.09% 5505 Delayed Quote.20.51%
