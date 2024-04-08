(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:
FTSE 100
HSBC cuts Rentokil Initial to 'hold' (buy) - price target 480 (495) pence
Jefferies raises Sage Group price target to 1,400 (1,310) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises easyJet price target to 850 (820) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises JD Sports Fashion price target to 150 (135) pence - 'outperform'
Barclays raises GSK price target to 1,725 (1,575) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays raises Croda International price target to 5,100 (5,000) pence - 'equal weight'
Deutsche Bank cuts Prudential price target to 1,325 (1,390) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Beazley price target to 975 (915) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Exane BNP raises Wizz Air to 'neutral' (underperform)
UBS raises Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 680 (650) pence - 'sell'
Jefferies raises Hiscox price target to 1,200 (1,100) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies cuts Lancashire price target to 740 (795) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Elementis price target to 155 (137) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg cuts John Wood price target to 150 (180) pence - 'hold'
OTHER STOCKS
JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 29.00 (28.70) EUR - 'overweight'
