LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wizz Air reported a bigger third-quarter operating loss on Thursday, as the budget carrier grapples with capacity issues tied to engine inspections that have grounded parts of its fleet and the suspension of flights due to the Middle East conflict.

The carrier, however, maintained its fiscal 2024 net income expectations after a positive start to its fourth quarter ending March.

