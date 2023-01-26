Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-01-25 am EST
3012.00 GBX   +4.22%
02:40aWizz Air Returns To Fiscal Q3 Profit Amid 123% Revenue Surge
MT
02:23aWizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise
RE
01:58aStocks called up ahead of UK company updates
AN
Wizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise

01/26/2023 | 02:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luton

LONDON (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said average fares for 2023 were higher than last year on booking volumes which were also ahead.

The airline said its revenue more than doubled to 911.7 million euros ($994.3 million) in the three months to end-December, while passenger numbers increased 59% to 12.39 million.

Chief Executive József Váradi said Wizz Air was continuing to see evidence of strength in ticket prices and ancillaries.

"As we reach the end of January, we are seeing booking volumes coming in ahead of 2022, which is in line with expectations," he said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 824 M 4 165 M 4 165 M
Net income 2023 -655 M -713 M -713 M
Net Debt 2023 3 838 M 4 181 M 4 181 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 528 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 709
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 34,16 €
Average target price 34,04 €
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Ian Malin Group Chief Financial Officer
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC58.15%3 842
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 739
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.84%24 833
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 897
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 919
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC24.12%18 769