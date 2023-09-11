Aerospace supplier RTX had earlier in the day said 600 to 700 geared turbofan engines (GTF) will have to be removed for quality checks.
|04:06pm
(Reuters) - Wizz Air said on Monday it estimates a potential 10% capacity reduction in the second half of fiscal 2024 as a result of an inspection of Pratt & Whitney's turbofans.
Aerospace supplier RTX had earlier in the day said 600 to 700 geared turbofan engines (GTF) will have to be removed for quality checks.
