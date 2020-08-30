Wizz Air : to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners

Hungary announced on Friday that it would close its borders to foreigners from Sept. 1 to curb a rise in infections and Hungarians returning from abroad will have to go into quarantine.

Wizz Air said in a statement that it would operate 32 flights per week between Sept. 7 and 30, down from around 126 flights in the Sept. 1-6 period.

On Sunday, Hungary recorded 292 new infections, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Hungary has had a total of 5,961 coronavirus cases and 614 deaths.

"From Sept. 7 until 30 a greater reduction in flights can be expected, and only the most popular routes will remain available for passengers," the airline said.

The low-cost airline, which in recent years has expanded from eastern into western Europe, has been one of the fastest airlines to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Wizz Air warned last week that its recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe but said Britain's quarantine rules had not led it reconsider long-term expansion plans there.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Nick Macfie)