  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:22 2022-08-08 am EDT
2240.00 GBX   +2.52%
08:07aWizz Air to resume flights from UAE to Russia in October
RE
04:05aRyanair to appeal against Hungary's 'baseless' consumer protection fine
RE
08/03Wizz Air ramps up passenger numbers
AQ
Wizz Air to resume flights from UAE to Russia in October

08/08/2022 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luton

DUBAI (Reuters) - European budget airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October, it said on Thursday, more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The airline's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, will operate the daily flight from Oct. 3, with fares starting from 359 dirham ($97.74), it said in a statement.

Wizz Air, which in October 2021 announced the Abu Dhabi to Moscow flights would start in December that year, said on Feb. 27 it had suspended all flights to Russia.

Other Emirati carriers, including Emirates, have continued to operate services to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and the European airline. It is based in Abu Dhabi and is a United Arab Emirates registered carrier.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.27% 3.7454 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.67264 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.14% 59.825 Delayed Quote.-18.87%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.82% 2246 Delayed Quote.-47.83%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 888 M 3 949 M 3 949 M
Net income 2023 -508 M -516 M -516 M
Net Debt 2023 3 669 M 3 726 M 3 726 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 675 M 2 717 M 2 717 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 709
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 25,91 €
Average target price 36,52 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Robert Etienne Carey President
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
William Augustus Franke Chairman
Michael Delehant Group Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-47.83%2 717
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.62%25 285
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.71%21 024
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.97%17 718
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.18%14 562
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%13 962